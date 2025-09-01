CJ Daniels’ OBJ-Style Insane Grab Heats Things Up Miami vs Notre Dame Clash (Video)

LSU Tigers wide receiver CJ Daniels (4) scores a touchdown but was called back due to a penalty during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 16, 2024. The Gators defeated the Tigers 27-16. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]

More than a decade has passed since Odell Beckham Junior produced one of the greatest highlight moments in NFL history. His iconic three-finger snag against the Dallas Cowboys is the stuff of legend, as kids have been attempting to replicate it on the playground ever since.

For C.J. Daniels, however, it seemed to come naturally. In the midst of the Miami Hurricanes’ season opener against the number-six-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the LSU transfer managed to recreate Beckham’s iconic moment to give his team a 14-7 lead just seconds before the half.

this is an INSANE SNAG pic.twitter.com/q0nP1ustiQ — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 1, 2025

Suffice to say, it’s just as beautiful today as it was 11 years ago.

The catch capped off what was a 10-play, 75-yard drive for Miami, and from there, the Hurricanes never looked back. By the mid-point of the third quarter, a five-yard touchdown rush from CharMar Brown had boosted the ACC giants to a 21-7 lead.

While the Irish would eventually respond with a touchdown of their own to bring the game back within seven, Miami would come right back with a 38-yard field goal from Carter Davis to find a double-digit lead once again.

Of course, they are called the Fighting Irish for a reason, as just four minutes later, Notre Dame would find a 39-yard field goal of their own to once again put themselves back within one score. From there, C.J. Carr would offer up the best Superman impression that he could muster.

It took only three players for Notre Dame to drive down the field before Carr was able to steer himself into the end zone for a seven-yard touchdown rush to tie things up with less than three and a half minutes remaining in the contest. Unfortunately, fans weren’t treated to any free football, as that proved to be plenty of time for Miami’s Carson Beck to orchestrate a 10-play drive to put Davis in range for a 47-yard field goal try.

The kick was good, and so too was the after-party in Miami, especially for Beck. After spending the past five years in Georgia, the SEC product parted ways with the Bulldogs after becoming the target of countless criticisms throughout the 2025 offseason.

This was a monumental win for him personally, and it certainly showed as the senior was visibly overcome with emotion following the immediate closing of the contest.

"Man I love these guys. … It's a real family, it's a real brotherhood." Carson Beck was emotional after his first win at Miami over No. 6 Notre Dame 🙌 pic.twitter.com/vhOvZ4w8xc — ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 1, 2025

There’s no telling what the future holds for Beck, especially after this season comes to an end. In the meantime, however, he figures to make the most of what remains of his storied college career. Thankfully, he’s able to do that with a roster that cares as much about his goals as they do their own.

The victory marks the end of what was an eight-game losing streak to top-10 ranked teams for Miami, so regardless of how far or not this team goes, there’s certainly no underselling how huge of a win this was for the ACC’s perennial contenders.