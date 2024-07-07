CJ Stroud Flaunted His $124,000 Accessory at Michael Rubin’s All-White Party

In the last few days, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s All White Party has become the talk of the town. The annually held invite-only event saw all the bigwigs of the entertainment and sports industries gather together under one roof. When stars of such high profile come together, it’s hard to stand out. But NFL star CJ Stroud did so with his watch.

Every picture that came out of the All-White Party was consumed by netizens with great anticipation and detail. Hence, two days ago, when Stroud posted his photo dump from the party on his Instagram, his fans and fellow netizens couldn’t stop raving about his golden-colored timepiece.

As reported, Stroud’s watch was from the luxury brand Audemars Piguet. The rose gold color belonged to Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Open-worked collection of watches. Reports state that the watch is currently worth a hefty $124,000 in the US market.

The Royal Oak series is among the most expensive and special lines from Audemars due to its iconic design, prestige, and the creative genius of the legendary Gerald Genta associated with it. Arguably, that’s one expensive and classy way to make a statement, and Stroud certainly didn’t fail to impress.

That being said, while netizens raved over Stroud’s Audemars, Tom Brady and OBJ also weren’t far behind in leaving an impression with the ice on their wrists.

Brady Was Also Spotted With an Audemars Piguet Like Stroud

Apart from the Texans QB, GOAT Tom Brady, American DJ Zack Bia, NBA stars Draymond Green, Donovan Mitchell, and soccer player Achraf Hakimi were also spotted wearing Audemars.

But what separated the GOAT from everyone else was the fact that his Audemars was customized solely for him. Reports reveal that TB12’s Piguet was a unique “Tom VII Brady” piece from the Royal Oaks line.

The specialty of the watch lies in the dial, where the numbers are denoted by the letters in Tom Brady’s name. Undoubtedly, Tom once again showed through his watch why his influence and respect are unmatched.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WRISTCHECK (@wristcheck)

Another NFL star who made the news with his timepiece was Odell Beckham Jr. While he didn’t sport an Audemars, OBJ was seen flaunting his Patek Philippe’s Nautilus Platinum, priced at a mind-boggling $475,000. What set the watch apart was its ruby-studded design, which gave an elegant and classy look to his attire.

Amongst the guests, OBJ had one of the highest valued watches after Jay Z’s $4.2 million+ valued Rolex, Jake Paul’s $550,000 worth Richard Mille, and Manchester United star Jadon Sancho’s $620,000 worth fully diamond-studded Patek Philippe.

Despite the visuals and outfits from the party looking rather simple, the accessories showed the true richness of the guests.