Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson Moves Closer to Bringing Cancer Survivor Sam Berry’s Thriving Franchise to Ohio

Sam Berry’s ‘Lefty’s Cheesesteak’ has come a long way since its inception in 2010. It has not only become one of the fastest-growing franchises in Michigan but has also started expanding itself across several states. Interestingly, NFL star Deshaun Watson has been a big part of the fast-food restaurant chain since playing for the Texans.

The Browns QB joined hands with Sam Berry back in 2020. Since then, their brand has grown exponentially, thanks to their limited yet delectable menu of tasty munchies, made from high-quality bread, caramelized onions, and beef — which has gained popularity all over the country. So, it’s no wonder Cleveland wants to have their Lefty’s Cheesesteak as soon as possible.

Back in March last year, Berry confirmed that they are set to expand into the Northeast Ohio market alongside the Browns QB, as per Cleveland.com. The set target for the opening was the summer before the 2023 season, but it hasn’t yet come to fruition. With the Kardiac Kids out of the playoffs, it’s only justified to argue that Watson will have plenty of free time to finally make this move. Even Berry’s New Year post starts with a picture of him alongside Watson.

One potential reason for the delay could be the two dozen lawsuits that allege that Watson sexually assaulted several women. They were eventually settled, but the backlash still lingers. Nevertheless, Cleveland remains optimistic about their star QB, and Berry, who has become a voice for many after overcoming cancer.

Sam Berry’s Resilient Journey to Success

Berry has been quite busy with his restaurant, as he is determined to deliver quality food to his customer base. Therefore, he never stops hopping from one shop to another to assess the quality of the product. This has helped him attract a loyal fanbase, but at the same time, he became neglectful of his health.

In an interview, Berry revealed how he ignored his pain for a long time, only to find out the hard way that he had testicular cancer, which even spread to his lymph nodes, as per ClickOnDetroit. Fortunately, after an ‘invasive surgery’, he became cancer-free at the age of 34.

“I ignored the pain for a long time. I was embarrassed. I am not embarrassed now to talk about it,” Berry said. “Nor should anyone. Do your own prescreening. Get regular check ups. It hits close to home, you know?”

Sam Berry’s partner, Deshaun Watson, has also faced a set of challenges this season. Back in mid-November, the Browns, in the midst of their playoff run, announced that their star QB would undergo a season-ending surgery to repair the broken bone in his throwing shoulder.

Ever since then, Watson has been sidelined, and the team had no choice but to sign veteran QB Joe Flacco, who surprisingly won four games and secured a playoff spot. But he fell short while clashing with the CJ Stroud-led Texans. As Watson inked the biggest guaranteed contract in the league, $230 million for five years, it can be said with certainty that the Browns are keeping him around. Hopefully, he will show his money’s worth next season.