After Chiefs’ Loss to Kansas City, Names Like St. Louis, Austin, Oakland Emerge Out of Fan Banter

The Chiefs may be bidding adieu to Kansas City as the Hunt family’s plan to renovate Arrowhead and turn it into a stadium capable of hosting a Super Bowl hits a snag. The residents of Jackson County, where the Chiefs and the Royals are located, have voted down the sales tax measure that would have contributed towards the major renovation of the stadium.

Notably, over 58% of voters rejected the continuation of the three-eighths of a cent sales tax for another 40 years. And as soon as this news surfaced, the rumors about the Hunt family moving their franchise to another city spread like wildfire.

As of now, numerous locations have already been touted by the fans, such as Oakland, San Antonio, Austin, St. Louis, and Orlando. However, many Chiefs fans were still optimistic that the franchise might not yet move. They felt that they would just simply postpone the renovation for a few years. There were also several fans, who were quite angry with the owners for making taxpayers pay for things they could not afford. Take a look:

The idea of moving doesn’t come as a surprise as Clark Hunt had already imposed conditions that his family would put up $300 million towards the renovation only if the voters endorse the proposed extension and asserted that the team is not inclined to extend the contract without financial assurances. Moreover, the Chiefs’ president Mark Donovan reiterated that sentiment as they would do what’s in the utmost interest of their fans and organization moving forward.

While relocation has happened before, whether it has been successful is a different question. The Chiefs dynasty which they established in Kansas City might come to an end if the relocation proves a distinction for the team.

Where Do the Chiefs Go From Here?

A franchise moving to another city isn’t necessarily new. However, it usually happens for the benefit of the owners and the team’s fiscal future. For instance, the Raiders moved from Oakland to Vegas; the Chargers moved from San Diego to Los Angeles; the Ravens moved from Cleveland to Baltimore; and many more. However, it’s also worth noting that the current lease between the City and the Chiefs doesn’t finish before 2031; therefore, the defending champs could stay there until then or they could put forward a new proposal with amendments for the voters.

Nonetheless, while many expected the vote to pass, the voters and sports fans sent a signal by rejecting it. As per USA Today, the powerless and disenfranchised sports fans took the power back from the billionaire owners who want to thrive using the hard-earned taxpaying dollars, while not giving fans any voice or privilege, all while paying exorbitant prices for tickets. As per the Guardian, the voters are more concerned about the location of the Royals’ new stadium than they are about the tax or renovations to Arrowhead using tax dollars because the new location which has been touted as the Crossroads, is an area that is already a thriving residential neighborhood.

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently in the most successful run, winning 3 Super Bowls in 6 seasons. A move away from the fans who have loyally supported the team through thick and thin will be a big setback for the team. For now, it’s nothing but uncertain, and only time can tell how it all unfolds.