‘Confident Black Man’ Deion Sanders Rips Doubters With Telling Statement; “Coaching 75 Percent African Americans, That’s Kind Of Threatening”

Coach Prime is kicking up a storm in Colorado as he leads the Buffs, who were 1-11 last year, to a successful start to the season. He gained a huge number of doubters when he made several changes to the team after taking up the job in Boulder. But after winning his first challenging game of the season in style, he didn’t hesitate to drop a telling statement on his critics.

Deion Sanders who, had secured a hefty contract of $29,500,000 with Colorado, was under fire for his bold changes. As it turns out, he remembered to return the favor as he talked about how a “confident black man” coaching a locker room of “75% African American” athletes seemed “kind of threatening,” in his post-game press conference.

Deion Sanders Has a Telling Statement For the Doubters

When the Buffaloes defeated TCU in a remarkable 45-42 upset win, it came out as a moment of truth for Sanders’ doubters. However, Deion Sanders made sure to make his dominant role in the success of Colorado reverberate by making a dramatic statement in his post-game press conference.

“We’re doing things that have never been done, and that makes people uncomfortable,” Coach Prime said. “When you see a confident black man, talking his talk and walking his walk, coaching 75% African Americans in the locker room, that’s kind of threatening. Oh, they don’t like that.”

Coach Prime has always been bold in his approach to coaching young men and he has always been vocal about creating young men out of boys. He is surely becoming the pride of Colorado after proving his success with the team. His second game against Nebraska Cornhuskers saw record viewership (8.73 million), almost equal to the prime-time game between Texas and Alabama (8.76 million) which tells a lot about the impact Deion is having on college football.

Coach Prime Becomes the Pride of Colorado

The Prime Effect is in full swing, especially after his most successful debut game. The season tickets have been sold out, the Buffs are seeing full attendance during games and massive celebrations after wins. Not only that, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are being seen as the top contenders for the Heisman Trophy race.

Additionally, both players saw a huge leap in their NIL valuation. Shedeur became the highest-valued football player in the NCAA with $4.1 million as per On3. But above all, the biggest win for the team has been in bringing the community back to the home turf and their belief in Coach Prime’s program.