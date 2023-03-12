XFL Attendance Week 4: Anxiety-Inducing Turnout at Roughnecks vs Guardians Game Will Not Please Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Feb 19, 2023; Washington, DC, USA; XFL co-owners Dany Garcia (L) and Dwayne Johnson (R) stand on the sideline during the game between the D.C. Defenders and the Seattle Sea Dragons in the second quarter at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

It seems Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s investment of $15 million to bailout and revive the enhanced version of Pro Football, XFL, is not bearing any fruit. Even though the numbers looked quite promising in the initial weeks, there has been a proportional decline since then.

During the latest clash between the Orlando Guardians and the Houston Roughnecks on Saturday Night, the hosts lost somewhere between 2k fans from its previous attendance of 12,000 followers in week 13.

While the attendance at Camping World stadium turned out to be a headache, the Guardians’ terrible loss became an added embarrassment. They got slayed by the Roughnecks with a margin of 44-16, leaving the fans utterly disappointed.

XFL Week 4 viewership numbers

The beginning of this week has been quite depressing for the league’s future aspirations. According to the latest report shared by XFL’s official Twitter handle, the stadium had 10,013 fans present for the match-up.

It means a steep decline of 2000 fans compared to the Guardians’ home opener at Camping World Stadium, with a physical attendance of 12,011 followers. This update instantly circulated like wildfire on social media with netizens rolling out their predictions.

As they say, history repeats itself. If this trend continues for a couple of more weeks, Johnson would land in a similar situation to how Vince McMahon experienced three years ago. The management had to suspend its operations, leaving the players stranded without a clear path to follow.

However, Johnson’s arrival insinuated a new sense of revival. Moreover getting an endorsement from a Hollywood star of The Rock’s caliber certainly hyped up the league’s brand value in the American sports industry.

How did the numbers look in Week 3?

Last week the XFL administered four regular season games. The Vipers’ matchup against the Sea dragons at the Cashman stadium happened in the presence of 6,037 fans. The next game at the Audi Field saw a massive attendance of 16,212.

When the Renegades managed to beat Guardians by a thin margin, the Choctaw stadium hosted 12,006 fans. Similarly, the Bahamas played in front of 11,309 followers, averaging 11,391 for the entire week. Pretty decent compared to the previous seasons.

Till now, the week 1 attendance of the 2023 season leads the overall tally. The St. Louis Battlehawks seem to be the favorites attracting the highest number of followers. In week 1, they enjoyed the support of 24,245 fans.

According to NDD, the Battlehawks will break their all-time viewership record with a massive record of 30k fans. As this is a developing story, readers can stay tuned for the latest XFL news.

