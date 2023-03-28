Tom Brady Raises Voice Against Antisemitism Joining Robert Kraft’s $25 Million Initiative for Spreading Awareness

The term antisemitism has now become a household name in America. Last year, the country saw an unprecedented rise in hate crimes against Jewish society, and numerous people have been affected. Extending his support for the exploited community, NFL Legend Tom Brady has come forward.

His endorsement comes a day after the Patriots owner Robert Kraft launched the “Stand Up to Jewish Hate” campaign. He invested $25 million in the cause and gave glimpses of his initiative during the Super Bowl LVII game. This organization solely focuses on the upliftment of the Jewish community and mitigating crimes by spreading awareness and promoting advertisements.

Tom Brady joins the war against antisemitism

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has been vocal about this cause for a long-time. He shares a close bond with the Patriots owner even though he left the franchise in 2020.

Similarly, the 81-year-old Billionaire kept Brady as his go-to man and shared a common perspective on several issues not concerning the game of football. The former quarterback shared a snippet on his Instagram story, which happens to be a promotional video of the organization.

Kraft started his operations just days after a report by the Anti-Defamation League got public. It stated that less than 2.4% of the entire American population consists of Jewish people, and more than 55% of the hate crimes were against this community. A terrible situation that woke many prominent personalities across the country to react and extend their support.

Robert Kraft shares a heart-wrenching experience from his childhood

Growing up, Kraft had a hard life tackling the challenges against his people. He was raised in Brookline, Massachusetts, in an observant Orthodox Jewish family.

In a recent interview with CBS News, the veteran spoke about his first incident in life when he became the victim of antisemitism. “It was in high school, and there was a kid. He made a comment. It was laced with expletives, and ‘dirty Jew’ at the end,” he recalled.

“It came very close to being a physical fight, and we both were held back. But you know what? I wound up making a friend with that guy. You can make friends of your enemies by dialogue, education.” Kraft added.

His organization will focus on rolling out emotive ads throughout the year, shedding light on such degraded sections. These advertisements will feature during the NBA, NHL, and NFL events across the country.