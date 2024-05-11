Dallas Cowboys Minicamp: Unlikely QB Hero Emerges While Dak Prescott & Trey Lance Fight Their Own Battles

An undrafted QB seems to be making waves at the Cowboys’ rookie minicamp. Amid rising tensions in the QB room at Dallas, with uncertainty hanging in the air, one QB seems to have caught the fancy of coach Mike McCarthy. The Cowboys are trying out former Northwest star QB Hohensee Jr. during the rookie minicamp on the weekend, joining eight draft picks and undrafted free agents.

The team didn’t pick up any quarterbacks in the draft this season, despite speculations that they will be looking to add another to their ranks. Hohensee Jr. played both quarterback and punter for the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats and finished his Bearcat career with 6,488 passing yards and 7,124 yards of total offense.

The young quarterback seems to be already proficient in commanding attention and respect. In his opening statement at the news conference, McCarthy made a point to highlight this as he said,

“I do not recall a young quarterback coming in here on a tryout [basis] and commanding the huddle”

Does this mean Hohensee could be a strong contender for the spot in the QB room? Meanwhile, the existing QBs Dak Prescott and Trey Lance are going through their own issues in Dallas. Lance still has yet to play a snap for the Cowboys since the team gave up a fourth-rounder in a 2023 trade with the San Francisco 49ers, and the popular opinion seems to be to trade him away. Dak Prescott’s future is also in limbo.

Conundrum of the Dak Prescott Contract

Dak Prescott still stands without a contract. So while the Cowboys’ QB room is sorted for the upcoming season, the next season is a different story. While the Cowboys unit has time and again specified that extending his contract is a priority, there is no contract extension in sight. If it’s an eventuality, what is keeping them from signing him already?