Colin Cowherd Sings Praises for Matthew Stafford & Rams Despite Opening Round Defeat

Nov 5, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford looks on from the sidelines prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams started the season on a sad note after being outplayed by the Lions in their season opener, which extended into overtime. However, NFL analyst Colin Cowherd believes that the Rams still had an impressive outing. They stood their ground despite key absences like Puca Nacua, and Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp held their own.

The Rams were down by seven points in the first half, but Cowherd was quite happy with how the team managed to turn the tides in the second half, ultimately tying the game. But again in the overtime, the club couldn’t maintain their footing, losing the game 26-20.

“When it went to overtime, I’m like, ‘Okay, now it’s Detroit’s game. The Rams look tired.”

Despite the loss, Cowherd recognized that the Rams were not yet at full strength. Nacua will soon be in the lineup, their offensive tackles will return, and the center position will be in capable hands. With these adjustments, the Rams, who managed to impress in a road game, are poised for a comeback.

If all goes well, Cowherd also believes that both these teams ‘can meet again in the NFC Championship.’ Too early to predict, but there’s a possibility for sure.

Cowherd also applauded Stafford for leading a ‘makeshift’ offense line that presented a challenge to a “Super Bowl-level” Detroit team.

Stafford recorded an impressive 317 yards and completed 34 passes, with Kupp catching 14 of them. The wide receiver also scored a touchdown and finished with 110 yards.

So, the question remains: could the Rams have won the game if it weren’t for overtime?

LA Rams’ brilliant stand against the Lions

In the highly-anticipated NFC showdown, the Rams quarterback continued his great form from the last season and pulled the team from a 3-17 deficit in the 3rd quarter to level the score 20-20 by the end of the 4th quarter. However, despite penetrating the defense on multiple occasions, the team was unable to score, costing them the win.

Notably, in the dying seconds of the 2nd quarter, the Rams were nearing the Lions’ end zone when Kerby Joseph intercepted Stafford’s pass, causing a crucial turnover.

The Rams’ defense also contained the potent Jared Goff-led offense, with the Lions gaining 293 yards compared to the Rams’ 387 yards (Stafford alone had 317 yards). However, in overtime, the Lions outplayed the opposing secondary, scoring the game-winning touchdown.

If the Rams can resolve their scoring issues and Nacua makes a full recovery, they will certainly be a threat to any team in the division. As Cowherd predicted, they might make a run for the NFC Championship title.