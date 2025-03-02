Fishing Connoisseur Deion Sanders Once Called His $45 Million Expenditure the “Dumbest Purchase of His Life”

Deion Sanders is a man of many titles—Super Bowl winner, legendary two-sport athlete, and now, a promising CFB Head Coach. But beyond the sporting world, not many know that Coach Prime is a fishing connoisseur. Whether it’s deep-sea angling or casting a line from the docks, the Buffs head coach has always had a deep affinity for the water.

Understandably, when Sanders decided to buy a luxurious yacht, it felt like the ultimate flex. But little did he know that even his love for the sea and its creatures couldn’t justify the price he paid for it.

Bought for a staggering $45 million, as revealed in a Reach the People YT Short, Coach Prime’s yacht was a top-of-the-line vessel meant to be his personal oasis.

From a hot tub to a sauna, from sleeping cabins to a full kitchen, Neon Deion’s luxury sea chariot, named Dos Uno, had everything one could dream of. Yet, despite all its bells and whistles, there was one tiny problem—he barely ever used it.

This is why Sanders once admitted that buying his yacht remains his dumbest purchase to date—an outlier in Prime’s investment portfolio, considering he has always relied on real estate as his primary wealth-building asset.

“I haven’t made a lot of dumb purchases because I’ve always purchased land, which has appreciated tenfold. For me, it’s been really good. But probably my dumbest purchase was a yacht.”

When asked why he was so critical of the purchase, Sanders told his eldest son that the main reason was how little he used it. It’s not like he lives in every real estate property he invests in, but real estate is an asset that appreciates—unlike vehicles, which begin to depreciate the moment they’re registered under your name.

Considering Prime’s busy schedule and how much of a convenience air travel is in terms of time and efficiency, he hasn’t had the time to use his yacht to the best of its capabilities. So unless and until he is off to some exotic vacation [a rare word in Prime’s dictionary], the yacht barely sees daylight. He also revealed that his sea chariot is currently docked in Puerto Rico.

“Yeah, I didn’t use it enough. I still got it, though. Whenever I go, I can still use it. Puerto Rico right now—man, that place is something else. I heard about that. It’s really being put to use now.”

If there is one thing that Coach Prime hates the most, it is wasted potential. So it’s understandable why, despite him owning one of the most luxurious yachts in the world, he feels like the money wasn’t well spent. At the end of the day, he remains one of the most electrifying athletes to ever live—but it looks like even legends have buyer’s remorse.