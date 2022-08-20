NFL fans theorize Tom Brady left the Buccaneers to earn $200,000 on a famous singing competition which featured T-Pain and Donald Trump’s attorney

Tom Brady has been away from the Buccaneers for some time now, and NFL fans have the wildest theories for why he’s taking such a big gap from his team.

Brady has been a championship winning quarterback from the start of his career. He won a Super Bowl in his first year as a starter, and he never looked back.

Brady’s a seven time Super Bowl champion, winning more than any franchise ever has in the history of the league. He’s generated a massive net worth over his career too.

Of course, the Buccaneers quarterback is notorious for taking pay cuts to help his team, and that’s why his investments, his clothing brand, and other assets have made him very wealthy. Brady has a net worth of $250 million net worth.

After retiring this offseason, the NFL world was shaken. However, just 40 days into that retirement, Brady decided enough was enough and came back. For now at least, Brady will be troubling NFL defenses for another season. His ‘unretirement’ news came with great joy for NFL fans all around.

Tom Brady unretires: NFL community reacts to Brady’s stunning return to NFLhttps://t.co/AuvEJAN6kJ pic.twitter.com/zVbM6lgqMp — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 13, 2022

Also Read: Arch Manning is to Peyton Manning and Eli Manning what Bronny James is to billionaire LeBron James

NFL fans have a crazy conspiracy for why Tom Brady isn’t with the Bucs

Brady has been prepping hard over the offseason, but recently, he requested time off from the Buccaneers due to personal matters.

Obviously, we have no information on why Brady’s taking time off, but some reports have indicated he’s not entirely happy mentally.

Nevertheless, head coach Todd Bowles is backing his quarterback to be ready when the season comes around, even if he has no timetable for Brady’s return. For now, the greatest player of all time has deserved time off.

Todd Bowles on Tom Brady’s return: “We’ll see. We’ll talk about it next week. I’m not concerned about it right now. We’re trying to practice against Tennessee and play a game. I said sometime after Tennessee. There’s no definitive date for me. We’ll keep in touch and find out.” — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 18, 2022

Fans have their theories, however. One of them involves believing Brady is prepping for the ‘The Masked Singer’ where contestants have a chance of making up to $200,000. T-Pain has won on the show before, and Donald Trump’s former attorney Rudy Giuliani featured on it.

You can see the entire Twitter thread here for why Brady’s absence matches up with him being on ‘The Masked Singer.’

Where in the world is Tom Brady? We have a theory 🔍 pic.twitter.com/zUvopoaCwM — Fantasy Life (@MBFantasyLife) August 19, 2022

There’s an amazingly thorough Reddit thread speculating that Tom Brady is missing Bucs camp because he’s filming The Masked Singer. I pray that this is true. pic.twitter.com/i53pixvmVc — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) August 19, 2022

I also asked an unnamed player who would know via text “would Brady do this” and he said “haha yes 100%” Guys I think I’m convinced — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) August 19, 2022

Also Read: “Lamar Jackson Deserves $500 Million Like Patrick Mahomes”: HOF QB Steve Young Claims Ravens Star Has GOAT Potential