Colin Kaepernick & Nessa Diab Finally Return to ‘Know Your Rights’ Camp After 2 Long Years; “It’s an Amazing Feeling”

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab revisited their Know Your Rights Camp after two years as they expressed their constant commitment to empowering black and brown communities. The couple founded the camp in 2015 after the police killing of Mario Woods in San Francisco.

Advertisement

Know Your Rights camp’s official Instagram handle posted a video with Colin Kaepernick and his wife Nessa Diab where they talked about what drives them and how it feels to be back with the camp after two long years due to the pandemic. In the video, Colin discussed what freedom means to him and also posted the reel on his Instagram for the promotion of the cause.

Kaepernick shared his sentiments about returning. He expressed gratitude for the strong sense of community and camaraderie within the camp. According to Kaepernick, freedom is represented by joy, safety, community, success, and positive feelings. He was keen on how one could create a conducive atmosphere for freedom both within the camp and among society at large.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0MMbGnt7VN/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Colin’s wife, Nessa also shared how she felt upon returning to the ‘Know Your Rights’ camp in Las Vegas. She highlighted the significance of the camp in the video posted on Instagram. Additionally, Diab emphasized the camp’s ongoing community work despite the lack of in-person camps during the two years of COVID-19. Nessa further added a few words on their Legal Defense Initiative which supported individuals protecting their rights during protests.

Everything About Colin Kaepernick’ Know Your Rights Camp

Nessa and Colin Kaepernick founded the Know Your Rights Camp in 2015 for awareness in education, empowerment, and overcoming legal biases towards minorities. According to their own mission statement, it aims to “raise awareness on higher education, self empowerment, and instructions on how to properly interact with law enforcement.”

Partnering with local organizations in various cities, the camp offers on-the-ground training sessions aimed at empowering black and minority youngsters to rise up against deep-seated injustice. The camp’s mission? To empower the young ones with the tools of cultural wisdom, neighborhood smarts, and legal understanding to effectively combat systemic oppression and police violence.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/yourrightscamp/status/1729123027835597183?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

It is definitely heartening to witness Kaepernick re-engage in activism after his recent efforts to rejoin the NFL. His latest partnership with Nike also reflected upon the ongoing developments in his impactful journey.