Colorado’s $29,000,000 Deal With Deion Sanders Without Having the Money To Pay For It, Was a Genius Gamble Played By the Buffs

Colorado played a massive gamble on coach Deion Sanders which is now paying off. The Buffs signed a huge five-year $29,000,000 deal with him in December 2022. The interesting part is that Colorado’s athletic director Rick George, at that time admitted to not having the money to pay for it. But it turned out to be a genius move by the Buffs who believed in the Prime Effect.

Advertisement

They are now 1-0 after beating the National Championship contenders of last season, and it is only going to get better. Colorado saw this coming from a mile away, which is why they decided to believe in Coach Prime’s program which was then followed by loads of donations and support from the community creating a historic feat.

Buffs Nation Came Together to Help Colorado Pay Deion Sanders’ $29,000,000

Deion Sanders secured a huge deal for a coach bagging precisely $29,500,000 for five years. However later when Colorado AD Rick George was asked about how he was going to pay for it he replied, “We don’t have the money yet, but I know we’ll have it so I’m not worried about that piece.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FOS/status/1698062665799590067?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It appeared he put all his faith in the Prime Effect which paid off. Donations started pouring in from the community and Buffs fans. So much so that the total donations collected amounted to around $28,000,000. This became a historic feat for the program since it was the first time in 27 years the Buffs athletic department had collected such a huge donation from its fans.

It was visible how emotional Rick George was after the Buffs’ upset win over No. 17 team TCU. After seeing all the trust that he had put in Deion Sanders pay off, he rushed to the coach after the game and hugged him. It was the moment he realized how many lives he had changed and what impact he had made after taking such a big risk.

Colorado Witnesses the Prime Effect In Full Swing

With Coach Prime came a new wave of interest in football from its fans. Since last year, the NFL legend has added 80+ players to his team, and increased the merch sales by a colossal 700%. His initiative to promote his program through PR various campaigns and social media has resulted in more than 1 million followers online. And topping all that ticket sales skyrocketed so much so that it caused a sold-out season.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JoePompliano/status/1697959069963747401?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

It’s hard to describe how Deion Sanders has completely transformed the Buffs. Ever since his arrival in Boulder, his presence has been felt entirely. From gathering top players to creating the desired discipline in his program and from making the entire community believe in him to delivering the results, Coach Prime and his team of remarkable young men have done it all.