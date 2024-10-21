Did Russell Wilson Say “Coors Light” While Giving Signals During Jets-Steelers Game?

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up before the game against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

A simple answer would be yes. It happened during the third quarter of the game. When Russell Wilson was throwing a 3rd&1, he yelled, “Coors Light! Coors Light!.”

A cadence code for the play to cover the first down. Alas! The throw was executed well, but Calvin Austin failed to catch the ball, and it resulted in a drop.

But, what exactly is “Coors Light?” In reality, it is an alcohol brand famous for its football associations. From 2002-2010, it was the NFL’s official beer sponsor and, to date, it holds partnerships with some of the greatest football players, including Patrick Mahomes.

However, the call in this game, as one of the fans explained, is for a play where Coors represents corners over or the crossing routes. Meanwhile, light implies to the left. Overall, the play adjusts to the situational demand (in this case 3rd and 1). Thus, C means the corner route and L hints condescending the routes.

However, no proper explanation about this call from Wilson has been provided by the Steelers yet. Most likely, after the match, OC Arthur Smith will explain the reasoning behind the same. It remains to be seen if it will be repeated during the match or not.

For now, Wilson seems to be handling the Jets defense well. The third quarter is just wrapping up and the veteran QB has contributed 1 TD for 206 yards. The Steelers are 23-15 and Aaron Rodgers has been intercepted twice already.

Despite a clear comeback from the Steelers’ offense after a couple of losses this season, the fans are mostly siding with the young QB Justin Fields. According to the Steel City enthusiasts, Fields has been a crucial part of their four victories this season and deserves a chance to remain the QB1 for the team.