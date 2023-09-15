Urban Meyer Shares His Take on Deion Sanders’ Astoundingly Successful Coaching Stint; “Never Seen Anything Like What I’ve Witnessed”

Deion Sanders is captivating everyone with his unparalleled coaching style, so much so that even Urban Meyer couldn’t help but appreciate his efforts and impact. The state of Colorado is experiencing a transformation like never before since Coach Prime took the reins of the Buffaloes in Boulder. His structure and discipline in the program have reverberated through multiple aspects affecting the football team and the community as a whole.

In his latest episode of Urban’s Take with Tim May, the former Ohio State HC had much to say about Coach Prime. He expressed how baffled he is to see Prime completely turn the tables ever since taking up the job as Colorado HC. He has led a 1-11 team to a 2-0 start this season while also creating a ripple effect in the growth of the believers.

Urban Meyer Reflects On Deion Sanders’ Program

Urban Meyer is more than just impressed with Deion Sanders. The former coach revealed that he had never seen such a thing happen in his 37 years of coaching while talking about Colorado. The Buffaloes are arguably becoming America’s program after what Prime has done and Meyer certainly believes so.

“Following Coach Prime around and Colorado the last couple of weeks and we’re going back through this week, it’s a story that in my lifetime, I’ve never seen anything like what I’ve witnessed,” Meyer said. “Colorado might have been the worst program in the last decade. That team last year was 1-11, they were outscored by 400 points, and now they’re 2-0 and if they stay healthy, they’re gonna win a bunch of games this year.”

The Buffaloes are set to meet the CO State this Saturday, and it’s a no-brainer that all eyes will be on Colorado as they continue their undefeated run to Week 3. With that much interest in Coach Prime and his team, the program is topping the charts in ticket prices as they now become the most expensive team to watch in NCAA football.

Colorado Overtakes Ohio State With Highest Average Ticket Price

Days after beating Nebraska on their home turf, Colorado is achieving new heights as they have now overtaken Ohio State with the most expensive average ticket price in college football. With the Buffs entering Week 2, their average ticket price for the season has risen up to $517 per ticket.

OSU, on the other hand, has an average price of $512 per ticket. This stark rise in ticket prices have been due to Buffs’ last two games which have produced numbers almost equal to prime-time matchups back to back. And it is believed that Coach Prime’s games are only going to produce similar results throughout the season.