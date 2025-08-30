mobile app bar

Colorado vs Georgia Tech: Kaidon Salter Repays Faith Shown by Coach Prime With Two Bullet Throws (Video)

Ayush Juneja
Published

Kaidon Salter and Deion Sanders

On left- Kaidon Salter and on right- Deion Sanders. Credit- Imagn Images

After two statistically brilliant years at Colorado, Shedeur Sanders left college football for the place that was always the end goal: the NFL. His departure created a massive void in the Buffaloes’ locker room and, more importantly, under center. That left his father, head coach Deion Sanders, scrambling to find a new signal-caller. This offseason, he landed two: Kaidon Salter, a transfer with some experience, and prized freshman recruit Julian Lewis.

Camp and training quickly revealed the value of experience. Salter edged out Lewis to win the QB1 job to open the season, and today he got his first test as Colorado kicked off against Georgia Tech. Early returns, however, were shaky.

The Buffs trailed the Yellow Jackets 10–13 at halftime, struggling to establish rhythm on offense. Salter attempted only 10 passes in the first half, completing six for just 48 yards. Still, amid the growing pains, there were glimpses of what he brings to the table.

One highlight came on his touchdown strike to Dekalon Taylor. When the pocket collapsed, Salter didn’t fold. He rolled left under heavy pressure, bought himself just enough space, and threaded the ball between defenders with pinpoint accuracy, a play that showcased his improvisational ability.

 

Another came on a deep shot to Omarion Miller down the left sideline. This time, with protection holding, Salter stepped into the pocket and delivered a perfect throw.

Miller did the rest, beating the Georgia Tech secondary and somehow keeping both feet in bounds to complete the play. The connection displayed Salter’s touch and Miller’s poise in equal measure.

By the third quarter, Kaidon Salter had settled in. He improved to 7-of-12 for 69 yards and one touchdown, while also adding 26 yards on the ground.

His mobility already sets him apart from Shedeur, and though he remains unproven, early signs suggest the Buffs may have found a capable successor. With the score tied 13–13 late in the third, Colorado’s season and Salter’s audition hang in the balance.

Ayush Juneja

Ayush Juneja

Ayush Juneja is an NFL sports journalist at The SportsRush. With over a year of covering the sport, he has penned more than 1300 articles so far. As a sports enthusiast and true adrenaline junkie, he finds the physical side of American Football to be especially thrilling and engaging. A big San Francisco 49ers fan but when it comes to playmakers, he prefers Josh Allen over Brock Purdy. However, he would gladly place Christian McCaffrey in second, someone he supported throughout the 2023 season and who ended up winning the OPOY.

