“They Didn’t Care”: Adam Schefter Weighs in on Tom Brady’s Unretirement Desire

Even in retirement, Tom Brady continues to generate headlines simply by hinting that he might not be entirely done with football. The seven-time Super Bowl champion recently acknowledged that he explored the idea of returning to the NFL, only to find that the league had little interest in entertaining that possibility once his current role as a minority owner came into play.

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That context is what prompted veteran insider Adam Schefter to clarify exactly why Brady’s curiosity about a comeback never developed into anything more serious. According to Schefter, Brady’s situation is fundamentally different from that of other retired players because of his ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, which creates a direct conflict under league rules.

“He said he wanted to come back. He was going to play again, then the NFL shut him down,” Schefter explained while discussing the situation.

“I think probably a lot of players toy with the idea at some point or another with coming out of retirement and returning to play again in the NFL. Most players are not as accomplished and as decorated as Tom Brady. So when he has that idea and even checks into it with the NFL as a minority owner of the Raiders, obviously, they conveyed to him that they didn’t care for that particular idea.”

Brady himself confirmed that he had reached out to gauge the league’s stance and received a clear message in response. “I actually have inquired, and they don’t like that idea very much,” Brady said, noting that his 5 percent stake in the Raiders would need to be divested if he seriously wanted to pursue a return.

Rather than unwind that investment or create complications for the franchise, Brady chose to drop the matter and remain retired.

Schefter’s remarks underscore how unusual Brady’s post-playing career has been. Few former players transition so quickly into both a high-profile media role and a direct ownership position within the league they just left.

That dual status effectively removed the flexibility that allowed him to stage his first comeback in 2022, when he briefly retired before returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one final season.

Brady has insisted that he is content with life after football, pointing to his work with Fox Sports and his advisory role in Las Vegas as fulfilling the next chapters.

Still, Schefter’s explanation highlights why this particular “what if” was shut down so quickly. The league’s ownership rules left little room for negotiation, and once Brady had committed financially to the Raiders, the possibility of another on-field return effectively disappeared unless he was willing to walk away from that investment entirely.