Colts News: After Philip Rivers, Cam Newton Now Open to Work Out For Indianapolis Practice Squad

After it was confirmed that Daniel Jones had, in fact, torn his Achilles and that he would miss the duration of the 2025 regular season, the Indianapolis Colts were clearly desperate to sign a competent quarterback who could save their playoff aspirations. Just a month ago, they were the de facto AFC favorites, but now, the fate of Indy rests in the hands of a 44-year-old Philip Rivers.

The former face of the San Diego Chargers will officially compete in his first regular-season NFL game since he first retired from the league in 2021. Given his age and current form, however, many were left confused by the signing, but not Cam Newton, who instead sees a potential opportunity.

“Hell yea,” Newton exclaimed when asked if he’d fly in for a workout with the Colts. The 2015 MVP has been open about the fact that he would always welcome one more opportunity to compete in the NFL, mentioning on various occasions that he is always available for QB-needy teams.

With that in mind, Newton couldn’t help but admit that “it almost feels like a slap in my face.”

“Have you followed my Snapchat? I did not and will not [retire] because of an opportunity like this. I don’t give a damn if he was in their family. He’s 44 years old, bro.”

Ultimately, Newton believes that his larger-than-life personality is the primary reason for teams being hesitant to call him. “I know what comes with me.“In alluding to the season-long quarterback drama of the Cleveland Browns, the former Carolina Panther suggested that “Folks don’t want a Shedeur situation. They don’t want a circus.”

Even though the Colts’ decision to sign Rivers may have been a bit hasty due to time constraints, it still figures to be the final quarterback signing of the regular season, barring any catastrophic injuries, of course. Unfortunately for Newton, that means his phone will likely remain silent throughout the holiday season.

The New York Giants and the Browns have plenty of other options, while other potential candidates, such as the Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, and New York Jets, all seem to be content with finishing the season before making any massive decisions. It doesn’t mean that Rivers has more potential than him right now, but the fact of the matter is that there simply isn’t a need, nor a demand, for a Cam Newton return.

Of course, that’s not to say it’s impossible either, as times and sentiments can always change. But for the time being, if you see Newton anytime soon, he’ll probably be standing behind or sitting at a desk.