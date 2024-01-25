[WATCH] Coach Mike Vrabel’s Old Video That Perfectly Encapsulates His Unique Style Amidst Search for New Team: “Don’t Call Me Sir”

Oct 1, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel yells to an official during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

In January, the sudden dismissal of Mike Vrabel from the Tennessee Titans left everyone in shock. Fans and critics alike speculated whether the team’s performance or internal conflicts led to his departure. Amid the uncertainty, Vrabel was always honest with his special coaching style, which aimed to make football fun by boosting excitement and cheering on his players.

Advertisement

A video from last year’s Titans’ rookie minicamp featuring Mike Vrabel‘s coaching has since gone viral, which highlights why he is considered one of the top head coaches in the NFL. In the video, he gives players a chance even when they make mistakes, telling them to “go figure out a way to make it right.”

Vrabel encourages rookies to trust their natural skills and instincts in the game. When he shouts, “Sell the play, make them believe it’s gonna work,” it shows how he values teamwork and building trust among the players. Plus, he keeps things easygoing by saying, “You don’t have to call me sir.” It’s all about making football enjoyable and building a strong team bond.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PanthersAnalyst/status/1750302650934120566?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Vrabel’s coaching style has worked wonders for the Tennessee Titans. In his six seasons with the team, Mike Vrabel led them to four successful winning seasons. They made three playoff appearances, including one AFC Championship game, two AFC Wild Card games, and two Divisional Round games. Moreover, he has a 54-45 winning record with the team.

The highlight was the 2021 season, when the Titans were a dominant force, entering the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 12-5 record. Although they reached the Conference Championship, they lost to the Chiefs 35-24. Since then, the team hasn’t bounced back, facing losing records in the next two seasons.

After the recent decision to fire Mike Vrabel, Titans GM Ran Carthon faced reporters, sparking speculation of a power struggle with Vrabel. It’s known that Vrabel wanted Ryan Cowden as GM after the 2022 season, but Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk chose Carthon instead.

Advertisement

However, Carthon clarified in the presser that he wasn’t present during the firing decision, emphasizing that it was Strunk’s choice alone. Criticism arose as the GM announced Vrabel’s firing. Critics believed Strunk should have personally made the announcement or at least been present during the press conference, considering it was entirely her decision.

Sunday Night Football’s host Mike Florio believes the Titans made a big mistake by letting go of their head coach. According to Florio, Vrabel is one of the best in the league, and if the team isn’t happy with him, they might struggle with other great head coaches too.

In order to improve, the Titans need to focus on bringing in new talents for a stronger team. It’s not just about coaching, as Vrabel achieved wins even with a 17th-ranked defense and 28th-ranked offense this season. The success of the next head coach will simply rely on key players who can execute the coach’s vision effectively.

Mike Vrabel is Seeking a New Home in the NFL

Despite the setback, Mike Vrabel has a series of interviews scheduled with NFL teams. This season, eight head coaches were let go, with three departures before the 2023 regular season concluded and five more recently. With numerous teams on the lookout for head coaches, Vrabel is currently on a busy schedule, traveling to various cities for interviews scheduled by NFL teams.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KeepPurringBen/status/1750366771469512815?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The latest report mentions that Vrabel has just settled into a hotel in uptown Charlotte, gearing up for an interview with the Carolina Panthers scheduled for tomorrow. The Panthers, having faced a tough season, said goodbye to Frank Reich on Nov. 27. As they aim to make changes, Vrabel must be a top choice for the organization, especially as they have a promising QB, Bryce Young, and are looking to make a strong comeback next season.

Adding to that, Vrabel has wrapped up interviews with the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers. However, news is in that the Chargers have already picked their new head coach, and it’s not Mike Vrabel. Instead, they’ve chosen Jim Harbaugh, the head coach from Michigan, who’s making a return to the NFL after nine years.

Mike Vrabel is on a quest to become a coaching legend, much like he was as one of the top linebackers in the NFL. His pro football journey began when the star linebacker was drafted by the Steelers in the 3rd round in 1997. In his 14-year stint, the Pro Bowler LB also played for the Patriots and the Chiefs.

Even though he hasn’t won a Super Bowl as a head coach yet, Vrabel has a remarkable track record as a three-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots in 2002, 2004, and 2005. In his linebacker days, he started in 140 of 206 games, recording 740 tackles, 57.0 sacks, 19 forced fumbles, and 9 fumbles recovered.