“Usain Bolt, you got my Instagram, just figure this out”: Tyreek Hill won’t back down from Olympic runner as he raises the stakes for a potential race

Tyreek Hill vs. Usain Bolt was a battle that you might have heard about earlier this year, something that you thought might be wrapped up by now. Well, think again.

Tyreek Hill is one of the fastest players in the league. That’s a well-known fact. We’re audience to his blazing speed every week he steps on to the field. Count the number of times you’ve seen Hill take the top off the defense and burn some poor cornerback or safety for a long touchdown. You probably can’t.

On the other hand, you have literally the fastest man in the world in Usain Bolt who holds the record for the fastest 100m dash time. It doesn’t really seem like it would be much of a contest would it? Well, Bolt is kind of old now, so maybe there’s a chance, but Hill believes he can topple the sprinting king.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by theScore (@thescore)

Also Read: “All Tom Brady and Mac Jones do is dink and dunk”: NFL fans slander Buccaneers and Patriots QB despite having high completion percentages

Tyreek Hill is ready to lay it all on the line vs. Usain Bolt

So, when did all this madness start? Well back in about July/August, Usain Bolt came on Pat McAfee’s show and revealed that he had a back and forth with Tyreek Hill where they talked about challenging each other to a race.

“Me & Tyreek Hill got into it 1 time.. He was talking bla bla bla but then I went to the combine 1 year & if you go on the net right now.. I ran 4.22 in my sweats.. C’mon @cheetah you got no chance” ~ @usainbolt #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/e8j5hO5bcf — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 29, 2021

Things only escalated from there as Hill responded, asking Bolt to “line up then” and “stop hiding.” Bolt is really one to be pushed around either. He happily accepeted Hill’s challenge and even raised the stakes a little.

Here you go… Usain Bolt vs. Tyreek Hill in a 70 meter dash. @UsainBolt says he’ll put up a gold medal if Tyreek puts up his Super Bowl ring. You in @cheetah? We’ll set it up for the week after the Super Bowl. Let’s do it! pic.twitter.com/YLY3YUq57I — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 12, 2021

It appeared like things had died down there until just very recently when Tyreek Hill got back into it, saying that he’s willing to put up his Super Bowl ring, taking up Bolt’s deal.

Tyreek Hill says he’s willing to bet his Super Bowl ring in a race against Usain Bolt. Earlier this year Bolt stated he wanted to bet one of his Olympic gold medals for Hill’s Super Bowl ring in a race between the two. 👀#SORN | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/xUPxwSz4qg — Sea of Red Nation (@seaofrednation) November 30, 2021

Will this race ever take place? What is Usain Bolt going to respond with? We have no idea, but it’s all setting up for a very electric showdown.

Also Read: AP Top 25 College Football Rankings : How Will CFP Shake Up After Michigan Upsets Ohio State?