Controversy King Deshaun Watson’s Gorgeous Girlfriend Jilly Anais’ Steamiest Ever Pictures in See-through Top Breaks the Internet

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had a terrible last season, but as he is looking to turn things around for himself, his girlfriend is also trying to gain more attention on social media. Deshaun Watson has been romantically seeing Jilly Anais since 2019. Ms. Anais is a model, a singer, and an influencer who ignites fire on Instagram by constantly posting bold pictures.

Recently, the former Miss Houston posted a series of pictures on Instagram in an almost see-through top. As expected, fans loved the pictures and showered their love on her.

Deshaun Watson’s gorgeous girlfriend shows how to work the camera angles

A renowned social media influencer, Jilly works with prestigious modeling agencies like Icon Media Direct, IMG Models, and Otto Models. Hence, it would be fair to say that she knows how to flirt with the camera.

In her recent post, Anais wore a mesh corset that cinched her waist and snatched her body. She paired the black corset with a turquoise mini skirt and suede thigh-high boots. The model looked tall and confident in all the pictures.

Fans did not hold themselves back from complimenting the pretty lady. One said, “I’m loving the blue.” Another commented, “Absolutely stunning, gorgeous, and breathtaking.” They loved the fit and how every piece of it worked well with each other.

Deshaun Watson-Jilly Anais: Relationship timeline

A while back, it was reported that the controversial QB started seeing Anais in 2019, when he was playing for the Houston Texans. Though Anais is a Houston native, they met at a Los Angeles restaurant while attending different parties.

The Browns QB made an appearance in one of Anais’ video in 2020 where the two opened up about their love lives. Deshaun claimed in the video that he messaged Anais on Instagram. They talked for a while and then became best friends. They officially met at a yoga studio and started dating.

After getting romantically involved, the couple has been spotted vacationing together at locations like Montana, Spain, Mexico, Antigua, the Bahamas, Miami, and New York.

When Deshaun returned to the field after being inactive for 700 days last year, his lady love showed her support for him despite getting unanimously bashed on social media. She attended one of his games and proudly wore the #4 jersey.