Lamar Jackson Necklace: 2 Years Ago, Ravens QB Made Young Sideline Reporter George Johnston IV’s Day by Letting Him Wear His Expensive Chain

Lamar Jackson, with a deadly combination of skills on the field, excels as a dual-threat force. Yet, beyond the gridiron, he shines as a genuinely kind person. Once his exceptional politeness towards fans and the media became evident when he made a young sideline reporter’s dream come true.

In the 2022 season, a young sideline reporter named George Johnston IV had a memorable encounter with the Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. He had an opportunity to interview the QB after the Baltimore Ravens picked up a 17-15 win against the Washington Commanders in the very first preseason game of the 2022 season.

Confidently welcoming Lamar to the crowd at the M&T Bank Stadium, George asked four interesting questions before expressing his special request. Firstly, George asked who would win in a Madden game between them. Lamar confidently claimed victory, but the kid, not backing down, suggested a future match to settle it.

Next, George shared his dad’s belief that he could beat the Ravens QB in a 40-yard dash with a 20-yard head start. Lamar, curiously, asked about George’s dad and entertained the idea of a real race, leaving the kid excited for the potential showdown.

Curious about Lamar’s favorite part of being a Raven, George got a heartfelt response from the QB. Lamar expressed the joy of performing at M&T Bank Stadium in front of an enthusiastic crowd. Switching gears, the kid humorously mentioned his parents insisting on finishing vegetables at dinner. Lamar, with a smile, stressed on the importance of veggies for strength and brainpower, leaving the kid with a valuable lesson.

As for the fifth and last question, the kid asked Lamar if he could wear his expensive chain. In a kind gesture, Lamar opened his necklace, allowing the kid to wear it. The kid’s joyful reaction, waving while showing the necklace to the crowd, marked a touching moment between the two.

Lamar Jackson’s $100K Diamond Chain

Lamar Jackson has a deep affection for flashy, diamond-studded chains. In 2018, he honored an iconic play from his college days, where he scored a spectacular touchdown by hurdling a Syracuse defender. When drafted by the Baltimore Ravens that same year, Lamar decided to immortalize that moment with a custom-made diamond chain worth $100,000.

The chain, crafted by Stacks Customs, weighs 285 grams and features a unique squared Cuban link. The pendant, capturing the airborne moment of the hurdle, weighs 257 grams and has 25 carats of VVS-quality stones. This exquisite necklace isn’t just a piece of jewelry; it embodies the leap that marked a high point in Lamar’s athletic journey.

Lamar Jackson’s polite manner stems from his family values. Grounded in his faith, Lamar is always the first to step up and give others a helping hand. Lamar’s willingness to assist isn’t just for show; he’d jump at the chance to help a peer don their own chain, reflecting his selfless spirit.