Lamar Jackson Necklace: 2 Years Ago, Ravens QB Made Young Sideline Reporter George Johnston IV's Day by Letting Him Wear His Expensive Chain

Lamar Jackson Necklace: 2 Years Ago, Ravens QB Made Young Sideline Reporter George Johnston IV's Day by Letting Him Wear His Expensive Chain

Aug 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks on the sidelines during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson, with a deadly combination of skills on the field, excels as a dual-threat force. Yet, beyond the gridiron, he shines as a genuinely kind person. Once his exceptional politeness towards fans and the media became evident when he made a young sideline reporter’s dream come true.

In the 2022 season, a young sideline reporter named George Johnston IV had a memorable encounter with the Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. He had an opportunity to interview the QB after the Baltimore Ravens picked up a 17-15 win against the Washington Commanders in the very first preseason game of the 2022 season.

Confidently welcoming Lamar to the crowd at the M&T Bank Stadium, George asked four interesting questions before expressing his special request. Firstly, George asked who would win in a Madden game between them. Lamar confidently claimed victory, but the kid, not backing down, suggested a future match to settle it.

 

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/ChyXzbtJqRF/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Next, George shared his dad’s belief that he could beat the Ravens QB in a 40-yard dash with a 20-yard head start. Lamar, curiously, asked about George’s dad and entertained the idea of a real race, leaving the kid excited for the potential showdown.

Curious about Lamar’s favorite part of being a Raven, George got a heartfelt response from the QB. Lamar expressed the joy of performing at M&T Bank Stadium in front of an enthusiastic crowd. Switching gears, the kid humorously mentioned his parents insisting on finishing vegetables at dinner. Lamar, with a smile, stressed on the importance of veggies for strength and brainpower, leaving the kid with a valuable lesson.

As for the fifth and last question, the kid asked Lamar if he could wear his expensive chain. In a kind gesture, Lamar opened his necklace, allowing the kid to wear it. The kid’s joyful reaction, waving while showing the necklace to the crowd, marked a touching moment between the two.

Lamar Jackson’s $100K Diamond Chain

Lamar Jackson has a deep affection for flashy, diamond-studded chains. In 2018, he honored an iconic play from his college days, where he scored a spectacular touchdown by hurdling a Syracuse defender. When drafted by the Baltimore Ravens that same year, Lamar decided to immortalize that moment with a custom-made diamond chain worth $100,000.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/theScore/status/1039240091326140418?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The chain, crafted by Stacks Customs, weighs 285 grams and features a unique squared Cuban link. The pendant, capturing the airborne moment of the hurdle, weighs 257 grams and has 25 carats of VVS-quality stones. This exquisite necklace isn’t just a piece of jewelry; it embodies the leap that marked a high point in Lamar’s athletic journey.

Lamar Jackson’s polite manner stems from his family values. Grounded in his faith, Lamar is always the first to step up and give others a helping hand. Lamar’s willingness to assist isn’t just for show; he’d jump at the chance to help a peer don their own chain, reflecting his selfless spirit.

Aniket Srivastava

Meet Aniket Srivastava, a journalist who has been passionately covering NFL since the last two years. Graduating with a Bachelor's of Architecture degree in 2020, Aniket found a new passion in sports journalism and has published over 1500 articles. Beyond the gridiron, he once delved into the world of cricket, adding an extra layer of depth to their sports coverage. Aniket is a former multi-sport athlete, who once played soccer, cricket, badminton, and even took a swing at boxing in his high school and college days. His spirited leadership extended to guiding his school house teams in Soft Ball and Hockey. While not playing on the field anymore, Aniket brings a unique perspective to sports journalism by penning down the athletic spirit and crafting in-depth and engaging stories for readers to explore. When it comes to his favorite NFL team, Aniket's heart firmly belongs to the Buffalo Bills. He ardently follows not only NFL but also Cricket and Formula 1.

