“I probably would retire, too, if it gave me more time to watch ‘Emily in Paris,’”: Peyton Manning had hilarious comment about Tom Brady and his retirement rumors as a guest on SNL

Tom Brady reportedly retired from the NFL after 22 seasons. And while most of the league was in shock, Peyton Manning had a hilarious response.

On Saturday, Schefter posted on Twitter that “Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell (Jeff Darlington) and me.”

Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me. More coming on https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. pic.twitter.com/6CHWmMlyXg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

But there is a lot of confusion regarding the leaked rumours. Multiple figures from within the quarterback’s camp — including his agent and father — have denied the rumours. Several key members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers also say the all-time great quarterback has not yet made his decision.

Regardless of the ambiguity, Peyton Manning weighed in on the situation as a guest judge on Saturday Night Live.

Peyton Manning said he would retire if he were Tom Brady to watch Emily in Paris

Peyton Manning appeared on Saturday Night Live and weighed in on the speculations regarding Brady and his retirement.

SNL host Colin Jost began his conversation with Manning by asking him about last week’s NFL games, which the former quarterback said he heard were good but didn’t see because he started the first episode of season two of Emily in Paris and couldn’t stop watching.

“Oh, my God, Colin, this show has everything: adventure, sensuality, culture, a fresh take on feminism — finally,” he said. “Not to mention, a culinary tapestry so rich, I can only describe it as food porn.”

Jost then asked Manning about Tom Brady and his apparent retirement.

“Yeah, I’m not sure it’s true,” Maning responded. “I think it’s probably just speculation, but if it were me, I probably would retire, too, if it gave me more time to watch Emily in Paris. And I really think for Tom right now, it’s just a tough decision between balancing his career and relationships — sort of like Emily.”

Peyton Manning stopped by Update to talk…Emily in Paris? pic.twitter.com/mjq9s09MaD — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 30, 2022

