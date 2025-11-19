‘Cooper Kupp Didn’t Have It’: Davante Adams Believes He Has “Stepped Up” Matthew Stafford’s “Swag” After Joining the Rams

Cooper Kupp was a brilliant receiver for several years for the LA Rams. His best year came in 2021 when he won the receiving triple crown, leading the league in receptions, yards, and TDs. However, one thing he’s never really brought to the table is a sense of style off the field.

Now, Kupp is with the Seattle Seahawks. And the Rams hit the jackpot by signing Davante Adams as his replacement, who hasn’t let them feel Kupp’s absence. Through ten games, he has 43 catches for 569 yards and leads the league in TDs with 10.

On top of his on-field production, Adams also feels that he has improved the Rams’ swag after joining them, something that their ex-receiver couldn’t do.

“I’m a humble guy, I don’t like to take too much credit for a lot of stuff. But I will say that Matthew [Stafford], Puka [Nacua], some of these coaches; I think I kind of stepped up y’all’s swag since being here,” Adams said on Fitz & Whit (timestamp: 28:00).

“Cooper Kupp is a hell of an individual, and I love him to death. But that man, we know he wasn’t bringing a whole lot of swag to the equation,” Adams added.

It was a hilarious joke that got a laugh out of both Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth. After all, as a native of Yakima, Washington, Kupp usually opts for more casual and comfortable wear on the way to games, although there have been times when he dresses up.

That’s when Whitworth joined in on teasing Kupp. “No, not a swag guy. Or deodorant,” Whitworth remarked.

These were some funny quips about the Seattle wideout’s fashion sense and hygiene. But they were all in good fun, and no one meant to hurt Kupp’s feelings. They just found the contrast between Adams and Kupp’s styles amusing.

Later on in the interview, Adams added that Matthew Stafford is effortlessly cool, even though he wears the same outfit to work almost every day.

“Matthew’s not trying to be anything. He’s just literally himself,” Adams shared. “He’s going to throw that smothered-down Dodgers hat on every day. He’s going to come in with some beat-up Air Force Ones and that Alo jacket. And he’s just going to be the easiest guy in the world to work with.”

These are the same sentiments everyone always has about Stafford. The guy is super cool and fun to be around, mostly because he’s down to earth, authentic, and not trying to be someone he’s not.

All in all, it’s fair to say Adams has boosted the Rams’ swag since joining the team. He’s also helped them get to an 8-2 record, tied with the Philadelphia Eagles atop the NFC. And while some might take these comments as shade toward Kupp, Adams made it clear that he has a great deal of respect for the wideout and was just poking fun.