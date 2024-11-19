mobile app bar

Cooper Rush’s Wife Lauryn Rush Sports ‘All Black & Denim’ Look at AT&T Stadium

Lauryn Rush supports her husband Cooper Rush in a black and denim fit at AT&T Stadium. Picture Credits: Instagram/laurynn.rush

Cooper Rush is making his 8th career start for the Dallas Cowboys against the Houston Texans. With star QB Dak Prescott out for the season, Rush is officially the starter for Dallas for the rest of the season. And his biggest cheerleader is making sure he knows he is supported.

His wife Lauryn Rush is at AT&T Stadium to support him. Not only is she physically present, but she’s also made sure that her social media reflects her support for her husband.

As she cheers from the sidelines, Lauryn looks stunning in a black and denim number. In a video she posted on her Instagram stories, the WAG can be seen stunning in a black top with ruffled sleeves and black pants. She topped off her fit with a denim sleeveless denim over-shirt and silver jewelry.

Dallas (3-6) is on a four-game losing streak and 0-4 at home, fading fast in the NFC East as a defending division champion with a three-year playoff streak.

Rush didn’t have a great showing against the Eagles last week. He posted 45 passing yards during their 34-6 loss to the Eagles- the fewest for a Dallas starting quarterback since Matt Cassel in 2015.

Hopefully, the veteran player is able to find a rhythm today but one quarter into the game, Dallas is already at a 7-point deficit.

