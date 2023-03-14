“This Sh*t is Annoying”: Davante Adams Quashes Rift Rumors After Sharing Cryptic Message Post Jimmy G Trade

The Las Vegas Raiders have finally plugged their open QB spot by signing 49ers’ veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. While most people in Las Vegas will be happy, if not overly enthusiastic, about the signing, one person is clearly not happy. That one person is none other than Raiders’ wide receiver, Davante Adams. How do we know he’s not happy? His latest posts on his social media accounts.

The Raiders signed Garoppolo in the aftermath of their messy attempt to sign now-retired legend Tom Brady. In their quest to bring the 7x Super Bowl winner to Las Vegas, the Raiders promptly cut Derek Carr from the team. When TB12 retired in February, the Raiders were left with no one to lead their offense. Now, they seem to have all their hopes pinned on the 49ers’ second-choice QB.

Why is Davante Adams not happy about the Raiders signing Jimmy Garoppolo?

Davante Adams joined the Raiders last off-season, hoping that he will get to once again play with his college QB Derek Carr. However, that only lasted a season, when Carr was unceremoniously cut from the roster to potentially make way for Tom Brady. However, Adams still had hope for his career. He was one of the few voices in Las Vegas actively pushing the Raiders to sign Aaron Rodgers, his former teammate.

However, all those hopes are now in pieces. Garoppolo’s signing obviously means Adams will not get to play with Rodgers for a very long time. The anguish was out for everyone to see. Especially when he posted a set of cryptic messages on his Instagram and Twitter. It is quite understandable as to why he is upset. Though no one is really sure what his messages mean.

Don’t make too much of it…phone dry then here comes everybody tryna get the inside scoop. Shit is annoying thats it. Jimmy let’s get this 💰 👊🏾 — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) March 13, 2023

On Instagram, he wrote, “If we haven’t talked in the last 3 weeks don’t hit me about this s**t. Thanks”. His post on Twitter had a similar tone, though this time, he was welcoming Jimmy G into the Raiders family as well. He wrote, “Don’t make too much of it…phone dry then here comes everybody tryna get the inside scoop. Shit is annoying thats it. Jimmy let’s get this 💰 👊🏾“

Raiders sign Jimmy Garoppolo to a 3-year, $72.75 million contract

While the Raiders were unable to reunite Davante Adams with his former teammate, they did manage to reunite another pair from the past. Jimmy G’s arrival in Las Vegas reunites him with head coach Josh McDaniels, who was his offensive coordinator back in their New England days. Jimmy G won 2 Super Bowls when he was Tom Brady’s backup in New England.

The 31-year-old had done a superb job for the 49ers, helping them reach 3 NFC Championship games and a Super Bowl. However, his position in the team was in question with the arrival of Trey Lance, and only the latter injury in the pre-season helped Jimmy G keep the QB1 spot. While it is highly unlikely that he will have any competition for his spot this year, he will have to perform and keep the Raiders happy.

