Travis Kelce Imitates Patrick Mahomes After Matt Nagy Admits He “Couldn’t Put the Film Down” Pre-Draft

Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) are interviewed by Netflix reporter Stacey Dales following their win against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

From his Super Bowl heroics to his unprecedented win percentage, there’s a lot that stands out about the Kansas City Chiefs’ star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. For all of the accolades and hardware that he’s managed to collect, however, some people just can’t manage to take him seriously on account of his distinct voice.

Advertisement

A quality Patrick Mahomes impression has steadily become one of the best comedic tricks for football fans in recent years, with many likening the signal caller’s voice to that of Kermit the Frog. Naturally, that’s resulted in his teammates, such as his premier pass catcher, Travis Kelce, developing their own comical impressions.

During the most recent episode of the Kelce brothers’ New Heights podcast, the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator, Matt Nagy, joined the two to explain why the front office was so confident in drafting Mahomes. “You can’t put the tape down, you just want to keep watching more and more,” he noted.

“As you’re watching it, you just see the plays that he’s making and these stupid throws. He saw so much Drop 8 in college. So part of you is like, ‘He’s seeing all this Drop 8 and he’s scrambling around, and no one’s better than him when he’s outside the pocket. He can make special throws.’ He was doing a lot of that, so the question just became, ‘Okay, what type of person is he?'”

According to Nagy, once they were able to bring Mahomes in for a proper pre-draft interview process, the Chiefs quickly realized “He was special… We were all on board.”

Kelce couldn’t help but to agree, noting that it’s hard not to smile upon first meeting Mahomes and hearing his voice. “I hear ya man.” He then shared his best Mahomes impression, which proved to be painfully accurate.

“The first time you meet him, and that first ‘What’s up dog?’ It’s like, oh, it’s good. You’re like family forever after you get that from him, man. He’s such a good dud,e and I already know that he’s going to ace that side of the test every time.”

Based on the testimonies of both Kelce and Nagy, it seems as if every member of the Chiefs’ organization is in awe of the humility of Mahomes. “He came in the best teammate he could possibly be,” Kelce claimed.

However, Nagy did feel the need to give Alex Smith his flowers for creating a fertile environment for Mahomes to develop in.

“Because of how good Patrick is, people forget what Alex did in the time that he was here… Alex was just killing it man. He’s a winner, he’s a hell of a person, and what he did for Patrick and me as a coach, that was unbelievable.”

While it was always inevitable that Mahomes would eventually seize the crown in Kansas City, Smith, both as a player and as person, remains just as celebrated as Mahomes within the confines of the region. His humble attitude helped to create an easy ascension for the best quarterback in the NFL today, cementing both of their places as the two most important quarterbacks in the history of the franchise.