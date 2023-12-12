Cowboys Hater Stephen A. Smith Uncharacteristically Admits That Dak Prescott is a “Leading Candidate for League MVP Honors”

Known for his unabashed criticism of the Dallas Cowboys, Stephen A. Smith recently took a surprising turn on his show, expressing high praise for the Cowboys’ quarterback, Dak Prescott. This surprising praise from Stephen A. Smith has caught a lot of attention, particularly because he’s known for his die-hard hatred for the Cowboys.

This change in his viewpoint comes after Dak Prescott’s notably strong recent performance. In a critical game, the Dallas Cowboys triumphed over the Philadelphia Eagles with a commanding 33-13 victory at AT&T Stadium. Prescott demonstrated his talent by passing for 217 yards, completing 24 out of 39 throws, and scoring two touchdowns without any interceptions. On his show, Stephen A. Smith said addressing the Cowboys fanbase,

“That would belong to the San Francisco 49ers and yes, the Dallas Cowboys, and I know that y’all expect me to troll because you are a disgusting, nauseating fan base.”

Even more surprisingly, in a moment of candid recognition, he said, “Dak Prescott should be a leading candidate for league MVP honors.” This statement is a significant departure from Smith’s usual rhetoric. He justified his opinion by citing Prescott’s impressive statistics: 28 touchdowns this season, a commendable completion percentage, and an average of over 269 yards per game.

Stephen A. Smith Not Positive Cowboys’ Super Bowl Chances

Smith couldn’t help but add a dose of reality to his comments. While he counseled the Cowboys and Prescott, he expressed skepticism about their chances of winning the Super Bowl this year. Smith speculated that the team might be a sturdy contender within the subsequent years; however, for this season, their prospects appear dim, especially towards opponents just like the San Francisco 49ers.

Earlier the analyst had also backed the Cowboys as strong SuperBowl contenders but cautioned saying “something always goes wrong” with them. He talked about the remaining timetable for the Eagles, emphasizing their ability to win the division crown based on their divisional opponents. This means that even with their current success, the Cowboys will face tough challenges to keep their leading position in the division.