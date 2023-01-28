“What??”: Joe Burrow’s Ex-Girlfriends Reveal Bengals QB’s Bedroom Secrets Ahead of AFC Championship Clash Against Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) adjusts wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) on the line before a play in the second quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. The Bengals led 13-3 at halftime. Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals Week 14 Syndication The Enquirer

Joe Burrow has been simply sensational this season as well after guiding his unit to the Super Bowl last time around. It would be fair to say that despite of all his heroics last year, not many were expecting him to lead the Bengals to the AFC championship clash this year as well.

However, the superstar QB defied all expectations and proved to the world that his team ain’t a one season wonder kind of unit. Right from the first game of the 2022 season, Burrow looked comfortable, as if he wasn’t feeling any pressure of repeating his last year’s heroics. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the underdog tag also helped him to carry on at his own pace.

Apart from a few hiccups here and there, Burrow led his side in a immaculate fashion this season and as a result, the team from Cincinnati is now set to take on Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs on Sunday.

During the Divisional round playoff clash, almost everyone was talking about the venue where the Bills vs Chiefs game will be organized, as if nobody was ready to believe that Burrow’s team can actually defeat Josh Allen’s Bills.

In fact, not only the Bengals defeated the Bills but also made it absolutely clear that they are here to dominate. The 27-10 scoreline pays testimony to statement made above.

Coming back to the clash against Mahomes on Sunday, the odds had shifted towards the Bengals when it was revealed that Patrick sustained an ankle injury. However, it is being said that Mahomes is recovering well and is all set to take the field against Bengals which perfectly sets up the high-octane clash.

