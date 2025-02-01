“Got My Video Game, Fishing Pole, My Girl”: Travis Hunter Details How He’s Spending the Offseason Before the 2025 NFL Draft

Since winning the 2024 Heisman trophy, no one has been enjoying life more than Travis Hunter. The former Colorado Buffalo, who was also the recipient of the AP College Football Player of the Year and Biletnikoff awards, has been taking up his favorite hobbies since turning his attention towards the 2025 NFL Draft.

Advertisement

“My favorite part is that I manage my own time… I’m right where I want to be,” he claimed after being asked what his favorite part of the process has been so far. A self-described “busy body,” Hunter is enjoying getting back in touch with his southern roots and is taking full advantage of his current situation.

“I could go fishing all day if I wanted to, but the weather needs to act right first… 800 acres, chilling in the house in the back, nobody can get to me. I got my video games, got fishing poles, got my girl, my boys, my family. Living the dream!”

Not only is he enjoying the simpler side life, but he’s also being sure that he takes full advantage of having his own personal chef at the moment. “When I’m hungry, the food is already ready. I don’t have to worry about nothing.”

At only 21 years of age, Hunter is living out every young man’s dream. With all his needs and wants met, he now only needs to focus on his preparation for the league.

Travis Hunter talks about off-season workouts

Projected by ESPN’s Mel Kiper to be second off the board in this year’s draft, Hunter is leaving no stone unturned in his offseason training. Everything from traditional upper and lower body workouts to sprints and long-distance running is on the table. For a player as talented as he is, he may just in fact be telling the truth in describing the process as being “…not really too much.”

Hunter also noted that he is still training to play both the DB and WR positions.

“I got coaches on each side of the ball to make sure I stay tuned in… Right now, I’m switching on and off. This week I’m doing DB, next week I’ll do receiver. As we get closer, I’m going to have them each twice a week.”

The dual-threat phenom seems fully prepared to offer his full skill set to whichever team may call his name on draft day. Considering his classmates offer nowhere near the same range of services as he does, Hunter is likely to make an immediate impact upon entering the league.

While the notion of guarding Tyreek Hill just before getting open on Jalen Ramsey may seem impossible to some football fans, if there was ever a prospect that could pull it off, it would be Hunter. Simply put, the critics should believe him when he says “I’m used to this. This is all I do. Eat, breathe, and sleep football.”