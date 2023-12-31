“I Stayed True to the Cleveland Browns”: Jason & Travis Kelce’s Mom Donna Reveals Her Old Love For Cleveland Teams While Praising Their Success With Joe Flacco

Travis and Jason Kelce might’ve moved away to different cities for their NFL career but they still hold a soft spot for their hometown team. As does their mother Donna Kelce. As Mama Kelce graced the New Heights Podcast for the holiday spectacular, she fondly reminisced her days as part of the “dawg pound,” and the whole family gave a much-deserved shoutout to Cleveland’s new QB.

Advertisement

In her time with on Jason and Travis’ ‘New Heights Podcast’, Donna Kelce was asked about her sports teams preferences by Travis. He was aware of his mother’s inclination for the Cleveland teams, as he posed the question. “Who were your teams growing up? Was it all Cleveland based or did you kind of, were you biased a little bit to some other teams?”

Donna, who graduated from Ohio University and aimed to settle in Cleveland for the love of it, expressed her love for her hometown teams, “No, I stayed true to the Cleveland Browns and the Cavs, the Guardians now.”

Advertisement

The Browns have seen over two decades of struggle with their quarterback situation. They last cinched the Division Championship in 1989 and only made their playoff return in 2020 after an 18-year drought. This time, however, they have new hope with their mid-November addition- Joe Flacco.

Joe Flacco: A Smoking Addition to the Browns

The Kelce family is a usual presence at their sons’ games and supports the teams with much enthusiasm. However, Travis Kelce enquired if Mama D knew about her former favorite- Cleveland, and their newfound hope in Flacco.

“They’re [Browns with Flacco] getting hot right now,” replied Donna appreciating the team for sweeping the floors with their new QB. The creative Kelce brother also cheered him up with a new moniker for Joe Flacco- ‘Smoking Joe’.

‘Smoking’ Joe Flacco has emerged as a cornerstone for the team, after he was signed in mid-November, following Watson’s exit. In less than a month he won four out of five games as a starter QB. He has led the Browns to claim a playoff berth with a victory against the New York Jets.

Advertisement

Flacco is a knight in shining armor for the Cleveland Browns who are yet to have a Super Bowl win. They are amongst the four NFL teams, yet to make a Super Bowl appearance. Additionally, since their inception in the AFC North division in 2002, this might be their first chance at the division title. As their days take a brighter turn, could this be an explosive postseason in their 79-year-long history? We’re yet to find out.