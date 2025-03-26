“I’ve Never Had an Issue With You”: Stephen A. Smith and Robert Griffin III Resolve Their Differences Over Sports Shows

In a day and age where opinions are marketable than ever before, the realm of social media has proven to be the ultimate stomping grounds for controversy. Following his release from ESPN, former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III is busy sharing his insights across various platforms.

After his latest viral tweet questioned the inclusion of politics in sports shows, Griffin drew the attention of his former coworker, Stephen A. Smith. With more social media posts and segments being made than direct contact, many were of the assumption that the two were not on good terms.

Thankfully, the duo decided to have an amicable discussion to settle their differences. In the latest episode of the aptly titled Outta Pocket with RGIII, both parties sat down to dispel the misconceived notions.

“I wish he was still on first take… Your pops knows me a little bit… I’ve never had an issue with you… If it wasn’t me, it was something that you needed to make clear, as opposed to it being out there, so I felt the need to respond. To let everybody know that I’m not the one that has a problem with you,” Smith explained.

Upon Smith stating that he simply “had a problem with the narrative that’s been allowed to be out there,” Griffin felt the need to give his side of the story. In attempting to set the record straight himself, the former signal caller explained,

“I don’t have a problem with you… But a lot of things that you said on your show about me, definitely made it seem personal… We talked, we had a conversation… We both said this is a conversation that needs to be had in front of the camera, because of what you said in front of the camera.”

The ever-controversial Smith did jump in to clarify that Griffin even offered to fly out to speak with him directly following the comments he made on his show.

Stephen A. Smith defends his show against recent criticisms

In an attempt to defend the recent segment, Smith highlighted that he has always added the occasional bit of political commentary to his shows. Noting that it helped to make himself a career, the ESPN personality informed Griffin that,

“If you take what you just said and you put it next to what you wrote, all I’m saying is you were far more clear in what you said… First Take has intertwined politics and sports in the past… Historically, on this show… we’ve always done it.”

While they may not have come to an agreement on everything, the two men ended their 90-minute conversation on a respectful note, showcasing the proper way in which public discourse should be carried out. The two esteemed analyst will now return to their respective media outlets, having enjoyed both the conversation and the boost in engagement.