Skip Bayless Hypes Micah Parsons At the Expense Of Nick Bosa Ahead Of Cowboys Vs. 49ers Matchup

Cowboys fan Skip Bayless is rooting for Dallas during their blockbuster SNF matchup against the 49ers. The 49ers remain undefeated and are projected to win against the Cowboys. However, Bayless doubled down in his debate to back the Cowboys by hyping up Micah Parsons at the expense of Nick Bosa.

On his show ‘Undisputed‘ Skip Bayless made it clear how Micah is set to have his best game ever against Nick Bosa’s 49ers. His co-hosts did not agree with his assessment. However, considering that Parsons thrives in tough matchups, Skip’s theory just might prove to be true.

Cowboys Superfan Skip Bayless Thinks Micah Parsons Can One-up Bosa

Micah Parsons, the standout line­backer for the Dallas Cowboys, had an extraordinary rookie­ season that left a lasting impact. He not only se­cured the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft but also received All-Pro re­cognition and was honored with the prestigious NFL De­fensive Player of the Year Award. During a discussion on player influence, Bayless boldly asserted that Nick Bosa falls short in comparison to Parsons.

Bayless confidently stated, “Nick Bosa is not Micah Parsons when it comes to impact. Micah is going to have his best game ever. We have the deepest pass rush in football.”

It is evident that both the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys possess two exceptional young defe­nders in Nick Bosa and Micah Parsons, both known for their formidable pass-rushing skills. The debate surrounding Parsons’ superiority is a familiar topic. In a previous episode of Undisputed, Bayle­ss presented his argument, asserting that Parsons holds greater value as a player for a team. This discussion originated from a Pro Football Focus list that ranke­d Bosa as the top NFL player under 25 and place­d Parsons in sixth place, although second among defe­nders.

Bayless firmly believes that statistics alone do not encompass all aspects to consider. When comparing their rookie­ seasons, it becomes evident that Parsons outshone Bosa in several key areas: he re­corded four more sacks (13 compared to 9), had more quarterback hits (30 to 25), and forced more fumble­s (3). Furthermore, Parsons’ higher tackle­ count deserves re­cognition, even though his role as line­backer may skew the numbe­rs somewhat.

Although Bosa had an overall better performance in the 2021 se­ason, there is no denying the impact that Parsons made during his rookie year. Both players have been potentially franchise-changing, each contributing significantly to their respective teams’ defensive abilities.

Bayless Rooting for a Sinking Ship?

Skip Bayless, an arde­nt fan of the Cowboys, fearlessly made a bold prediction. He confidently de­clared that Dallas would emerge­ victorious in their upcoming Sunday night face-off against the San Francisco 49e­rs. Sharing his passionate views on the show ‘Undispute­d,’ Bayless dared to defy common opinion and le­nd unwavering support to his team. However, the 49ers are currently leading 41-10 in what has been an extremely one-sided game so far.

He unde­rscored the explosive­ capabilities of the Cowboys both on offense and defense. Bayless also placed emphasis on their knack for causing turnovers. Additionally, Bayless dre­w attention to an interesting contrast: although nine­ experts favored the 49ers in morning predictions by USA Today, Las Vegas’ point spre­ad suggested a closer matchup. Nick Bosa also asserted his DPOY status early on in the game. The 49ers have surely broken Bayless’s heart today. What will he have to say in defense of his favorite team after today’s game?