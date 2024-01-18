“Reverse the Darn Thing”: Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo Doesn’t Want Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes Clash to Take Place at 6:30 PM & His Concern Is Legit

The playoffs hold the promise of an epic clash between Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs and Josh Allen’s Bills. The two quarterbacks, dominating the 2023 season with quite similar stats, have led their teams to this moment. As they face off for the third time in the postseason in the last four years, anticipation is high among the Bills Mafia and the Chiefs Nation. Yet, the harsh Buffalo weather, marked by recent snowstorms, might pose challenges for spectators coming to watch the game.

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to High Mark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday, January 21. The match kicks off at 6:30 P.M. ET / 5:30 P.M. CT / 3:30 P.M. PT — and might run late into the night, a worry for many, including ‘Mad Dog’ Russo, because of the possibility of temperatures dropping below freezing.

The sports analyst, Chris Russo, is notably displeased with the scheduling decision for the Bill vs. Chiefs game in the Divisional Round, especially for the fans who will be present in Orchard Park. He highlighted the ridiculous idea of having the game at 7 o’clock in the freezing cold of mid-January. Mad Dog believes the decision is more about TV ratings than considering the fans. He stated,

“This is mid January, America is frozen. Let buffalo play early and the Lions playing late. I know it’s all about TV. We all know that. But how about the poor fans at Orchard Park who got to freeze their rear ends off at 10 o’clock at night when it’s minus 10 degrees…. That is ridiculous. Reverse the darn thing.”

Moreover, Russo highlighted that the Detroit Lions, who play indoors, enjoy a more favorable schedule, with the NFL scheduling their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 3:00 p.m. ET. He questioned the logic of putting fans in freezing temperatures late at night when there is an option to schedule the game earlier in the day.

He suggests a straightforward solution, which is to reverse the schedule. For the Chiefs and Buffalo fans, this would mean having the game at a more reasonable time, like 3 o’clock in the afternoon, allowing fans to watch comfortably. For Detroit and Buccaneers fans, the weather is not much of a concern, as Ford Field is a domed stadium.

Moreover, Mad Dog acknowledged the appeal of TV ratings, especially with a star like Patrick Mahomes, but he firmly believes that it should always be the main concern of the league to prioritize the well-being of the fans over television interests.

Challenges and Concerns for Bills vs. Chiefs Amid Severe Weather Threats

The Buffalo Bills faced a delay in their previous Wild Card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to severe weather conditions. Now, their upcoming match against the Chiefs is also in jeopardy. Buffalo is in for a heavy snowfall until Thursday, possibly reaching one to three feet, with a chance of over four feet. Fortunately, the snowfall isn’t expected to affect the game itself.

However, the weather conditions in the upcoming days are causing concerns for the Bills. It might disrupt their practice and meeting schedules, making preparations for this crucial game more challenging. Additionally, with the stadium being open and the game starting at 6:30 in the evening, it poses a potential problem for fans who might endure severe temperatures dropping to minus 10 degrees.

It’s worth noting that the matchup between the Chiefs and the Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium stood as the fourth coldest bout in NFL history. During that game, 69 fans at the stadium sought assistance from the Kansas City Fire Department for weather-related issues. Out of these, 15 were taken to the hospital, with a few showing symptoms of hypothermia and frostbite, as per NBC Sports.

It’s crucial for the NFL to prioritize the well-being of fans and schedule games considering the extreme conditions. This ensures everyone can enjoy the game without risking their health in harsh weather.