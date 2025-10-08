Cowboys Superfan Allen Iverson Admits Baker Mayfield Is Better Than Dak Prescott Currently: “He Is a Dog”

The NFL MVP race is heating up as we approach Week 6 of the season, with Baker Mayfield and Dak Prescott emerging as the front-runners. Both have played massively above expectations in thrilling fashion and have been rightfully labeled as early-season favorites. But who does Allen Iverson, a self-proclaimed Dallas Cowboys superfan, think has been better so far?

We all know that Iverson was a well-known basketball superstar. But you may not know that he was also a dominant high school football player, who earned his school’s Player of the Year award. He loves the pigskin and the gridiron, once sharing that football was his first love … and he’s always down to talk about the NFL.

Recently, Iverson joined First Take as a guest to discuss the current state of the MVP race. He admitted that, for now, as much as he loves Dak, it’s Baker who he thinks has been better.

“You know I love Dak. But Baker, Baker is a dog. I love Baker,” Iverson declared.

This may come as a surprise to some. But most NFL fans would probably agree with the former shooting guard. Even some Cowboys fans would say that Baker is a more fun quarterback to watch than Dak. The way he plays with reckless abandon is inspiring, and it’s fun to watch him trash-talk other opponents and fans in the process.

“Baker [Mayfield] is a dog.” Allen Iverson on who is the better QB right now between Dak Prescott and Baker Mayfield. pic.twitter.com/lRsmGqJpAv — First Take (@FirstTake) October 8, 2025

One of the show’s hosts, Stephen A. Smith, then made an excellent point about why he thinks Iverson likes Baker more than Dak. “Because he reminds you of you,” Stephen A. said.

The Hall of Fame guard seemingly agreed, then explained what he sees in Baker when he plays. “He plays every game like it’s his last, and I love everything about that,” Iverson responded.

It’s not the first time we’ve heard Iverson compared to Mayfield, either. In fact, over 6 years ago, NFL analyst Kyle Brandt went on a rant explaining why he saw a little Iverson in Baker’s game. He pointed out that Mayfield has an unapologetic attitude inside him, kind of like Iverson, and that he never wants that to change. Today, it’s part of what makes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback so much fun to watch.

However, at the end of the day, Iverson is still a Cowboys fan through and through. It’s been ingrained in him since childhood.

“But, I just, I love Dak. I’m a Cowboy, I’ve been a Cowboy for 45 years now. My mom made me a Cowboy when I was 5 years old,” Iverson shared.

That’s why it was tough for the 11-time All-Star to spend the first 10 and a half seasons of his career with the Philadelphia 76ers.

“So, you know, it’s been tough on me being in Philadelphia all of those years. I love the players over there. I love everything about that team, that organization, because all of them guys over there, them guys are dogs… But I’m always going to be a Cowboy.”

So, there you have it. Iverson is and always will be a fan of the Cowboys. But that doesn’t mean he’s a delusional fan like most of the others. He still has the knowledge and nuance to admit when a player is playing better than his team’s quarterback. For other fans of Dallas, this is more difficult.

Nevertheless, it was super interesting to hear Iverson’s take on the MVP race. It’ll be even more interesting to see if Baker and Dak can keep up this level of play throughout the year. We have a feeling other candidates like Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes might inevitably become the favorites. But for now, it’s all about Baker and Dak.