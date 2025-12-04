Cris Carter Thinks Bill Belichick is an “Average to Below Average Coach Without Tom Brady” Amid UNC’s 4-8 Season

After nearly five decades in the NFL and a résumé stacked with championships, Bill Belichick’s move to the college ranks was expected to bring stability and credibility to the Tar Heels’ program. Instead, UNC’s 4–8 finish, a season of controversy, and Belichick’s ongoing difficulty attracting NFL interest have reignited a long-running debate about how much of his NFL success was tied to Tom Brady.

Advertisement

With the program struggling and scrutiny intensifying, public voices have returned to the question that has followed Belichick since 2020: who was carrying whom?

Hall of Famer Cris Carter put it bluntly. “Tom Brady brought out the best in Belichick,” Carter said. “When Brady’s not in the building with him, he is an average to below-average coach.”

However, he argued that the partnership was mutually essential, adding that both Brady and Belichick were “very, very good” and that neither would have won their Super Bowls without the other.

Belichick’s current reality at UNC has only amplified the conversation. A 42–19 loss to N.C. State dropped the Tar Heels to 4–8 with a 2–6 conference record. The program’s year was marked by on-field inconsistencies and off-field distractions, including scrutiny surrounding Belichick’s partner, Jordon Hudson. The result was significant roster fallout, with several key players entering the transfer portal shortly after the season-ending defeat.

Despite the turmoil, Belichick has maintained that he will return to UNC in 2026. He previously stated his commitment to the program, a stance made simpler by the lack of serious NFL interest. Since the Patriots dismissed him after the 2023 season, he has received only one interview over two entire hiring cycles.

Belichick’s broader legacy continues to be judged through the prism of life after Brady. Since the quarterback’s departure in 2020, Brady won one Super Bowl without Belichick, while Belichick did not enjoy similar success on his own. The narrative that he lacks accomplishments without his former Pro Bowl quarterback has only grown stronger.

At the same time, Belichick’s career achievements remain significant. He closed his NFL coaching career with a 333–178 regular-season record, a 31–13 postseason mark, and six Super Bowl victories as a head coach; eight total, including his years with the Giants. He has been named a Coaching Finalist by the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s blue-ribbon committee. To be enshrined, he must receive support from at least 80% of the selection committee.

He called the nomination “extremely humbling,” thanking the players, coaches, and organizations he worked with throughout 49 years in the league. Patriots owner Robert Kraft, also a finalist, shares the stage with him despite the increasingly strained relationship since Belichick’s departure.

With Belichick rebuilding at UNC and speculation swirling around his future, the debate over his legacy continues to sharpen.