“Grown Man” Deebo Samuel Relentlessly Sending ‘Shirtless Pictures’ to Kyle Shanahan Leaves the Coach Impressed With His Physique

The head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, Kyle Shanahan, and WR Deebo Samuel are having a field day with the media these days. Recently, Shanahan couldn’t help but praise the dedication and fitness level of his wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Amidst the preparations for an anticipated season, Shanahan was surprised by Samuel’s relentless commitment to hone his fitness and craft.

Despite Samuel’s critical self-assessment of his 2022 performance, Shanahan surely is displaying utter confidence in the wide receiver. During a recent press conference, the coach revealed that Samuel had been sending him “shirtless pictures”, displaying his impressive physique and training progress. Shanahan believes that Deebo Samuel has the potential to return to his stellar form from the 2021 season and expects the wideout to make significant strides forward.

Self-Criticism and High Standards: Deebo Samuel Impresses Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

San Francisco 49ers’ star receiver, Deebo Samuel, is leaving no stone unturned as he gears up for the 2023 season. Head coach Kyle Shanahan was left impressed with Samuel’s dedication when the wideout bombarded him with shirtless pictures showcasing his training progress.

Shanahan jokingly mentioned, “Never had a grown man send me so many pictures with his shirt off, but it looks good. I can tell he put the work in, so I know you guys heard him that day.”

Samuel’s commitment to his physique and training during the offseason has caught the coach’s attention and bodes well for the upcoming season. Recently, Shanahan also addressed Samuel’s self-criticism regarding his performance during the 2022 season. The WR had referred it to as “awful”. The coach believes Samuel may have been too harsh on himself, asserting that he is undoubtedly one of the best players in the league.

“I don’t think Deebo had to be that harsh on himself to you guys, but it was cool to watch,” Shanahan said. “Deebo is one of the best players in this league and anytime he doesn’t play like one of the best players in this league, everyone’s going to be disappointed, including himself.”

While last season Deebo may not have lived up to his own high standards, Shanahan expressed confidence in his ability to bounce back stronger in 2023. The coach sees potential for Samuel to regain his form from the impressive 2021 season and believes the receiver’s mindset is primed for a successful year ahead.

Mediocre Stats: Analyzing the Performance of Deebo Samuel in 2022

San Francisco 49ers’ star receiver, Deebo Samuel, didn’t hold back in his self-assessment of last season. He recently talked to reports about it, as per Bleacher Report, describing, “It was awful. Every aspect.” Hampered by hamstring and ankle injuries, he played in only 13 games. The receiver had a mediocre stat in the last season with 56 catches for 632 yards, while adding 232 rushing yards and three scores on 42 carries.

Constructively criticizing his own performance, Deebo candidly admitted to feeling “sluggish”. The comment was a result of Deebo watching a film from the 2022 campaign alongside head coach Kyle Shanahan. Despite his disappointing performance last year, Samuel seems determined to make a strong comeback.

However, this introspection has fueled his motivation to contribute significantly to San Francisco’s quest for the playoffs this season.