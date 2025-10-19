Cristiano Ronaldo’s Iconic Celebration Echos in London Stadium, Courtesy of Rams WR Konata Mumpfield

Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (15) celebrates a touchdown with linebacker Byron Young (0), running back Blake Corum (22), and wide receiver Xavier Smith (19) against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Rams couldn’t have scripted a better start to their London showcase. On their opening drive against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Matthew Stafford found rookie WR Konata Mumpfield on a short pass over the middle for a touchdown. And what followed was one of the most unexpected yet electrifying moments of the NFL’s international slate this season.

After crossing into the end zone for his first career NFL touchdown, the 22-year-old Pittsburgh product dropped the ball, took a few steps, and broke into soccer sensation Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic “Siuuuuu” celebration.

It was a pretty good impersonation, too, as Mumpfield had his arms outstretched, body spinning midair, before landing in the classic stance that sent Wembley Stadium into a frenzy.

Based on the visuals, it seemed evident that nearly tens of thousands of fans — many of them English Premier League supporters — joined in unison, echoing Ronaldo’s famous “Siuuuuu” across the stadium. For a few seconds, it felt less like an NFL game and more like a Manchester United match from the late 2000s.

But amid this intense and exclamatory visual, there was an unintended audio comic relief. On the live broadcast, Rich Eisen, who was calling the game, stumbled over Mumpfield’s name in real time. “It’s a touchdown grabbed by Konnn…notayyy Mumpfield!” he exclaimed, before catching himself, a slip that is now gaining traction on social media.

That said, this 5-yard TD was Mumpfield’s first major mark in the league. Until Sunday, the seventh-round pick had barely been involved in the Rams’ offense.

The rookie receiver entered Week 7 with just one career catch for seven yards. But with Puka Nacua sidelined due to an ankle injury, HC Sean McVay made it clear that both Mumpfield and Jordan Whittington would have to step up.

And step up Mumpfield did. He wasted no time making his opportunity count by giving the Rams an early lead. The moment also made him the first Rams offensive rookie to score a touchdown this season, a small but significant milestone for a player drafted 242nd overall in April.

Originally from Dacula, Georgia, Mumpfield’s journey so far is also a feel-good moment because his steady progression has been impressive to see. After earning Freshman All-American honors at Akron, he transferred to Pitt, where he honed his route-running and earned praise for his maturity and football IQ.

Standing 5’11” with a 4.59 forty-yard dash and a 36-inch vertical, Mumpfield may not be the most imposing athlete, but he’s quickly proving he belongs. In London, what got him the spotlight was his swagger, the audacity to bring Cristiano Ronaldo’s trademark move to the NFL’s international stage, and the confidence to pull it off perfectly.