“Coach Prime Got Money”: Deion Sanders’ Luxurious 5,000-Acre Texas Ranch Stuns Son Shilo Ahead of the NFL Draft

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) and head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and social media producer Deion Sanders Jr. following the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With the NFL Draft just days away, most prospects are either attending last-minute private workouts with interested teams or mentally bracing for the biggest moment of their careers. But Shilo Sanders? He was getting his first full look at something almost as wild as his pro football future — his new house situated at dad Deion Sanders’ Texas ranch.

In his latest YouTube vlog, the Colorado Buffaloes safety first took fans on a tour of his father’s 5,000-acre ranch property that isn’t just a luxury estate. It is an athlete’s haven.

From a football field to a basketball court, all separate from the main house, Deion has transformed part of his massive property into a full-on training and living paradise for his sons — Shedeur and Shilo — as they chase their NFL dreams.

So, as Shilo took a cursory look at the property built for him and his brother, the NFL bound star blurted out what we all had on our minds: “Damn, Coach Prime got money,” said the safety with a grin, while taking in the scene. “I might need him to send me something my way.”

Hilariously enough, Sanders’ playful tone turned into surprise and awe when he stepped into the private pad, built just for him. “Oh, I like it. Very luxurious,” he said, scanning the decor.

“It’s giving money. I never understand these pillows though—why is it always a million pillows on the bed, just so you gotta take them off to lay down?” joked the Buffs star as he panned the camera to show the spotless layout—crisp bedding, designer accents, and a full walk-in setup.

But the biggest reaction came when he stepped into the bathroom. The moment Shilo opened the door, he was taken aback by the sleek fixtures and modern layout—elements that perfectly matched his dream setup: “Oh my goodness. This is like how I want my dream bathroom. Got the shower right there, the chrome, the glass, the vibes.”

Once he’d taken in the interior and the vibe of his private room, the Colorado safety made his way out to the football turf. However, while touring the field Deion Sanders built for training, Shilo spotted something that didn’t sit right: the branding.

“Why did they put ‘Legendary’ and ‘Prime’ and ‘I Believe’… but not Headache Gang? I built this,” he remarked. Shilo’s frustration was playful, but real, as he kept going,

“Now I’m beefing with my whole family, bro. They want to put everybody’s logos but mine. They should’ve put Well Off too. Bucky, I got you—Well Off should’ve been right there in the middle, on the W line.”

Shilo’s commentary—funny, passionate, and sharp—wasn’t just for content. It was a glimpse into a family legacy that’s actively being built. And he’s not just trying to be part of it—he wants to make sure his and Deion Sanders Jr.’s names are carved into it.

That said, while Shilo Sanders may be just days away from hearing his name called in the NFL Draft, his energy on that Texas ranch felt like that of a man who knows his future is bright.

There was also a clear sense of gratitude from the Buffs safety, as he acknowledged more than once how rare a gift he has in front of him. Because the ranch isn’t just about luxury—it’s about legacy. And Shilo’s walking straight through it, one step closer to building his own.