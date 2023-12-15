Dak Prescott Believed to Be on Path to Becoming First Ever $60 Million NFL Player and Fans Approve

With Dak Prescott on absolute fire this season, many have their hopes high for the QB. After a win over the Eagles last week, he is now the frontrunner in the MVP race. The Cowboys are also riding high with Super Bowl hopes, something that becomes crucial for the team as the extensions draw nearer.

With rumors of his next year coming on with a jackpot of a contract, fans think it’s well-deserved and is more than on board with the potential extension, as many took to social media to extend their support for the QB.