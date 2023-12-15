Dak Prescott Believed to Be on Path to Becoming First Ever $60 Million NFL Player and Fans Approve
As America’s team charts a winning season in 2023, star QB Dak Prescott seems to be on the path to becoming the highest-paid QB in the league. In his past eight games, Prescott has completed 201 of 290 passes for 2,444 yards, with 25 total touchdowns and just two interceptions. With Dallas losing just one game in that stretch, the Cowboys QB has become a hot commodity and an MVP favorite.
His performance this season has led many to believe that a massive payday is coming for the QB, and rightly so. NFL insider Ari Meirov on the 33rd team reported how and why Prescott might become the highest-paid QB come next season. With his contract extension due, many believe that Prescott is on the path to earning $60 million a year. Meirov says it’s not just because of his performance.
Currently the 10th-highest-paid QB in the league, Dak Prescott is positioned to become the highest-paid if his agent secures a $60 million deal with the Cowboys. Prescott’s upcoming year’s cap number is a substantial $59.455 million, prompting Dallas to pursue an extension as a necessary measure.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones broke his silence on whether Prescott will be getting an extension during the league special meeting in Texas. He noted the challenges that would come with the new deal, mainly restructuring of the roster as he said,
“I’ve never thought that we wouldn’t be making a contract…The idea of doing it or not doing it has not been on the table from my perspective period at any time here… Here’s the thing, this is sensitive in it does involve moving around assets.”
The off-season would become massively costly for Jones if he plans on extending the QB, as well as re-signing both wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and linebacker Micah Parsons.
A Well-Deserved Payday for Dak Prescott?
With Dak Prescott on absolute fire this season, many have their hopes high for the QB. After a win over the Eagles last week, he is now the frontrunner in the MVP race. The Cowboys are also riding high with Super Bowl hopes, something that becomes crucial for the team as the extensions draw nearer.
With rumors of his next year coming on with a jackpot of a contract, fans think it’s well-deserved and is more than on board with the potential extension, as many took to social media to extend their support for the QB.
Will Prescott be able to not choke during the playoffs to lead his team to a Super Bowl win? Will Jerry Jones be able to shell out the money to keep Prescott, Lamb, and Parsons?
