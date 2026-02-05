“I’m the Cameraman, Sometimes”: Drake Maye Shares His Role Helping Ann Michael Maye With Baking

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye may be preparing for the biggest game of his young career, but at home, his main job is much simpler: holding the camera and taste-testing desserts.

During a recent interview, Maye opened up about how he supports his wife, Ann Michael Maye, in her growing baking and content-creation career.

“I’m the cameraman sometimes if she needs it,” Maye said with a smile. “But no, I don’t really help. I’m the tester. That’s my favorite part.”

He added that he usually goes back for “a couple more” samples, making his role as official taste tester one he clearly takes seriously.

From high school football games to Super Bowl LX, Maye has had Ann Michael cheering him on. The couple met in middle school and has been together for nearly a decade. In 2024, Ann Michael celebrated their nine-year anniversary with a heartfelt Instagram post.

“9 years with you and it keeps getting better every day,” she wrote. “I couldn’t imagine my life without you as my best friend.”

They got engaged in January 2025 during a romantic oceanfront proposal and tied the knot on June 21, 2025. The following day, Drake shared wedding photos with the caption: “What a night! Cheers to forever.”

Now, as the Patriots prepare to face the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, Ann Michael will once again be in the stands supporting her husband.

“WE ARE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL!!!!!” she wrote after the AFC Championship win. “Watching your dreams come true is the biggest blessing.”

Before becoming a social media star, Ann Michael built an impressive résumé of her own.

She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill alongside Drake, studying business administration with double minors in entrepreneurship and conflict management. She also served as vice president of finance for her sorority, Kappa Delta, and completed multiple strategy internships.

In high school, she was a standout athlete, playing softball and basketball. “She’s a great athlete,” Drake once said. “She beats me at a lot of sports.”

Today, Ann Michael is best known as a food influencer with more than 500,000 TikTok followers. Her baking videos and lifestyle content have helped her build a loyal audience.

One of her biggest viral successes came during “Bakemas,” a challenge in which she baked something new every day for 25 days leading up to Christmas.

In early 2026, she expanded her platform even further by launching an NBC Sports Boston show, Beyond Bakemas. The series features guest appearances from figures like Dave Portnoy, former Patriots lineman David Andrews, and content creator Emma Pritchard.

She’s also become a favorite among Patriots players, especially the offensive line.

“The O-line is the main recipient of my baked goods,” she said on the show. According to Ann Michael, players often send her humorous thank-you notes, including messages like: “We need to protect your husband, so we need to keep on the extra weight.”