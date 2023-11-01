Daniel Jones Injury: Kay Adams Screams in Delight as Now Healthy Giants QB Admits He is ‘Ready to Go’

Oct 8, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) walks onto the field prior to the game against the New York Giants at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Jones who was sidelined against the Jets due to a neck injury, has recently delivered some positive news for the Giants’ nation. During his latest appearance on Kay Adams ‘Up and Adams Show’, he revealed that he has been cleared to play in the Sunday matchup against the Raiders.

During the interview, the 2019 Senior Bowl MVP explained that he had met with team doctors before the Jets game but couldn’t pass the assessment. However, Jones then delivered a refreshing update and added that his meeting with the doctors on Sunday ended on a positive note, giving the green light for the next week’s bout against the Raiders.

” I’m cleared and I am ready to go. Barring any setbacks this week, yeah, I’ll be ready to go. We’ll see. We got a few days to go prep and get ready, but the plan is to be out there on Sunday,” said Jones.

Kay Adams all dressed up in her Halloween costume, couldn’t hide her excitement about the announcement. She said,

“Daniel, you are gonna play. Let’s go. You get a juice box. That’s awesome. I didn’t know what that meant, ‘cleared for contact vs all systems go?’ That’s awesome. Let’s go.”

Jones suffered a neck injury after getting sacked by Andrew Van Ginkel in the loss against the Miami Dolphins. He was immediately taken out of the game and was then ruled out of the next. Since then, he has 3 missed matchups, including one against the Bills, then the Commanders, and the Jets, as per reports by CBS Sports. Backup QB Tyrod Taylor took Jones’ place.

This isn’t the first time he suffered a neck injury. Back in the 2021 season, he missed 6 games. Already sacked 28 times this season, things aren’t going well for Daniel Jones and the Giants this season.

Eli Manning Has Utter Faith on Daniel Jones

Although the Jints struggle to maintain their footing, Eli Manning still believes that his successor has the ability to lead the team to great heights. During the last season, the 2x SB champ expressed that Jones has earned a right to be a Giants’ starting QB for a long time. In the interview with Rich Eisen, He said,

“I’ve always been on his side and I think he has played outstanding this year in a tough environment. Losing all his receivers, on the outside, he was able to play well in the 4th quarter and had the best game in play-offs against the Vikings. A QB who can rise to the occasion and lead the team to victory is huge. I think he will continue to get better and can be a Giants’ QB for a long time”.

Jones, who signed a 4-year $160,000,000 contract extension in 2023, put on career-best figures last season and took the Giants to the playoffs. Starting all games, he threw for over 3000 yards. He had only 5 interceptions throughout the whole season compared to 6 in just 5 games this season.

Daniel, who is yet to show his best potential this season, is rated highly by several experts, especially his predecessor. This means that Dan’s recovery from injury might just be what the Giants needed to construct a resurgence.