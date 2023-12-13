Cowboys Fans Take Over Dak Prescott’s Press Conference With MVP Chants

The Philadelphia Eagles have remained dominant this season, being invincible in some of the most important games. However, their NFC East rivals Dallas Cowboys changed the conference dynamics as they defeated the Eagles in a 33-13 matchup. Much of this is being accorded to the Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, who obliterated his opponents on the field.

Advertisement

Dak Prescott led the Cowboys to an important victory at the AT&T Stadium. He threw for 217 yards, scoring two touchdowns with no interceptions. As he remained remarkable, a posse of Cowboys fans filled the stadium with ‘MVP’ encore.

Even as Dak Prescott approached the reporters in the post-game press conference, the fans continued to chant ‘MVP! MVP! MVP!’ in the background. On the contrary, the Cowboys QB claimed that he did not feel his performance matched his standards as he said,

Advertisement

“Solid enough to get the win. I’ve told you before, I’m my biggest critic. Obviously, not my best game.”

The Dallas Cowboys are now crushing the NFC East Conference alongside their latest competitors, the Philadelphia Eagles. With Prescott’s postseason record standing at 2-4, doubts about his ability to clinch significant wins in the playoffs persisted.

However, his recent performance paints a remarkable picture, with 23 touchdown passes and just two interceptions in his last eight games. Over the past six weeks, Prescott’s MVP odds have seen a dramatic rise, soaring from 60-to-1 to an impressive league-best +175, according to ESPN BET.

Dak Prescott Remains Critical Despite Soaring MVP Odds

A list of the top 10 MVP contenders was updated by Fox Sports. In a not-so-surprising placement, Dak Prescott ruled the ratings at first place. He was followed by Brock Purdy and Lamar Jackson, some of the other season favorites.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/rjochoa/status/1734073016496046347?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

However, Prescott judged himself harshly as he could not sustain a sack fumble. It was a shock for him since it allowed the Philly opponents to score their touchdown. Addressing the failure, Prescott said, “It’s a feeling that sucks.”

However, there isn’t even a speck of doubt about the fact that Prescott has been commendable this season, even as he chooses to be his own critic. Currently, he leads the NFL with 28 touchdown passes. He has only been intercepted six times which is a remarkable number for his 13-game appearance. If he nabs the MVP title, he will only be the second contender to claim the MVP title from the Dallas Cowboys after Emmitt Smith 30 years ago.

The Cowboys are now set to play three of their final four games away from home. They visit the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve in Miami, Florida.