Dallas Cowboys Lead Kansas City Chiefs in Historic Super Bowl Record Despite 29-Year Title Drought

On left- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks off the field after losing against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX and on right-Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman (8) reacts on the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers during Super Bowl XXX at Sun Devil Stadium. The Cowboys defeated the Steelers 27-17.

Almost every decade in the NFL has been defined by a dominant team, one that not only wins multiple Super Bowls but also builds a lasting dynasty before eventually hitting a drought. The 1970s belonged to the Steelers, the 1980s to the 49ers. In the ’90s, it was the Cowboys who reigned supreme. Then came the 2000s and 2010s, which Tom Brady and the New England Patriots ruled.

Now, in the 2020s, it’s the Kansas City Chiefs’ era. Led by their iconic quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs have become the NFL’s gold standard, a model of consistency and a shining example for every franchise aiming to build sustained success.

The Chiefs have reached the biggest stage five times in this decade alone, winning three Super Bowls. On the other end of the spectrum sit the Dallas Cowboys, still searching for a return to the success they enjoyed in the 1990s. The Cowboys haven’t appeared in a Super Bowl since 1996 and haven’t even made it to the NFC Championship Game since 1995.

Yet, despite nearly three decades of playoff disappointment, “America’s Team” still leads the Chiefs in one surprising category: total Super Bowl appearances.

As per Statista, since the start of the Super Bowl era, Dallas has appeared in the big game eight times, winning five. Their loyal fanbase continues to wait, sometimes impatiently, for that sixth Lombardi Trophy. Meanwhile, the Chiefs, despite their recent dominance, have only made seven appearances, though they’ve won four of them, including three under Patrick Mahomes.

So, which franchises sit ahead of both?

At the top of the mountain are the New England Patriots, led by Tom Brady for two decades. They hold the record with 11 Super Bowl appearances, winning six—all since 2001. The Pittsburgh Steelers have matched the Patriots with six Super Bowl wins but have only appeared in eight finals.

Joining Dallas in the eight-appearance club are the San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos. While Denver has three wins, the 49ers boast five, though they haven’t lifted the Lombardi since the 1994 season.

As for who’s more likely to add to their total next season—the Kansas City Chiefs or the Cowboys? The odds heavily favor the former. Mahomes and company are listed at +750 to return to the Super Bowl, while the Cowboys sit at a distant 50-1. Barring a major turnaround, it looks like Dallas fans may have to keep waiting to reach Super Bowl number nine.