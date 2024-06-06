Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle Credits One Teammate For His $84.7 Million Extension

Last week saw the Miami Dolphins make big money moves by awarding WR Jaylen Waddle a hefty three-year, $84.75 million contract extension. The big numbers in Waddle’s new contract surprised a few as the Dolphins still have Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill’s contracts to resolve yet. While this prompted many to laud Jaylen Waddle’s agent for his negotiating skills, the WR in his latest presser revealed that in fact, it was QB Tua Tagovailoa who helped him bag the lucrative three-year deal.

Speaking to the media right before hitting the training ground, Jaylen Waddle was asked about many things. Among them was a burning question that every Dolphin is currently having in their mind: Will the Dolphins extend Tua Tagovailoa? The WR instantly had a smile addressing this question as Waddle revealed that he shares a good camaraderie with Tua.

He then went on to credit the QB for helping him secure his contract extension hinting how Tua’s throws were a big reason for his on-field success. The Miami Dolphins WR then shared that the mood in the camp is positive towards Tua’s extension and he thus believed that it’s high time the Dolphins execute his contract extension.

“Tua is my guy, [been] saying that for a long time. Without Tua, you know I don’t think I would have got it – the extension I got so you know everybody’s rooting for him… he’s our guy so you know it makes sense [to] let’s get it done.”

It’s truly heartening to see Jaylen Waddle give credit where it is due. Tua Tagovailoa in this Dolphins setup has simply been sensational. HC Mike McDaniel’s system is tailored to the strengths of Tua, Jaylen, and Tyreek and the trio’s attacking returns are a testament to that.

Sure Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill are providing incredulous pace in the flanks, but Tua’s pinpoint accuracy has been a big boon for the WRs to consistently receive for 1000+ yards a season. Safe to say, McDaniel’s system is a high-impact, intertwined synergy between the trio. Thus it’s important for the Dolphins to retain them all.

While many expect the Dolphins to eventually send an extension paper to their star QB, the uncertainty around Tyreek Hill is discomforting fans. Apart from the “Cheetah” being a huge plus on the field, he has also had a great impact in developing Jaylen Waddle.

Jaylen Waddle Reveals the Impact Tyreek Hill Has Had On Him

Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill are undeniably the lynchpin of this Miami Dolphins attack. Moreover, a key reason for the duo’s success is their friendship off the field translating to on-field success. Hence it was no surprise when Jaylen in his presser praised the Cheetah for being his mentor.

The young WR also acknowledged the pecking order of talent and seniority in his position. Thus without hesitation, Waddle was able to share how much he has benefitted on-field from being able to pick Tyreek Hill’s brains on a consistent basis.

“Tyreek’s been great man. That’s my big bro… he helped me in all type of ways off the field, on the field… just really just let me be by his side. I learned from him and [he was] really able to teach me.”

All said it will be cruel for the Dolphins fans if they break up the trio that made the Dolphins one of the must-watch teams in the league. Sure Tyreek’s $30 million a year currently is a bit steep but with Justin Jefferson’s deal and having set a precedent with Jaylen Waddle, it’s hard to find a cheaper replacement of Tyreek’s quality. Thus it would make a lot of sense for the Dolphins to retain their core, keep everyone happy, and make a bigger push next season.