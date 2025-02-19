“We Can’t Be Selfish”: Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe React as the Bengals Plan to Franchise Tag Tee Higgins

After averaging 1,116 receiving yards per season during his first five years, Tee Higgins now finds himself as one of the most sought-after wide receivers of the 2025 offseason. However, the Cincinnati Bengals are not prepared to see him walk out of their building just yet.

Advertisement

In an attempt to prevent Higgins from becoming an unrestricted free agent, the team is now planning to place yet another franchise tag on the Clemson product.

As rumors involving the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots continue to swarm, a second consecutive tagging would be nothing more than a temporary solution for the Bengals. A former receiver himself, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson shared his thoughts on the situation during the latest episode of the NightCap podcast. Citing business first and foremost, Johnson explained;

“We can’t be selfish in this instance when it comes to business, we can’t be selfish. Yes, we would love to keep the band together… But it’s unfair for Joe to get his money… to pay Ja’Marr Chase… Tee Higgins deserves his money as well.”

Claiming that Higgins is “not going to be able to get what he is worth,” the former Bengal doesn’t appreciate that the 26-year-old receiver is the one being asked to take the pay cut. In other words, “You don’t do that!”

Notably, his hall of fame co-host, Shannon Sharpe, had little sympathy for the Bengals’ WR2, saying that this is all a result of his prior failures in previous negotiations. “It’s hard for me to feel sorry for a problem that they created,” Shannon stated.

Highlighting that Higgins’ opted to “bargain for petty privileges,” rather than negotiate over details such as franchise tags, Sharpe believes that the current situation was inevitable. However, he did agree that the Bengals ability to potentially hinder Higgins’ odds of securing a payday is wrong.

“Pay him or allow him to go someplace else… Baseball doesn’t have a franchise tag, basketball doesn’t have a franchise tag… Microsoft can’t put a tag on me.”

The implementation of consecutive franchise tags is often a signifier of a talented player, see Saquon Barkley, so Higgins should be flattered in that regard. Unfortunately, that’s about all it does for him, apart from a minor pay increase, one that would be miniscule to the deal that he could fetch on the open market right now.

Despite being the perennial WR2 on the field, Higgins managed to produce WR1 value. Considering that the man he works under is Ja’Marr Chase, that makes his ability to command targets even more impressive.

Meanwhile, regardless of where he ultimately lands before the start of the 2025 regular season, Higgins is a safe bet to continue maintaining his stellar career averages.