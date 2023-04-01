Damar Hamlin Drops Major Revelation About His Future in the NFL During a Meeting With President Joe Biden In the White House

Not everyone has a chance to visit the White House, let alone be invited to visit. It is a small group of people who get have the honor and privilege to meet the President of the United States and sit with him in the Oval Office. Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin became a member of that elite club when he and his family sat down with President Joe Biden, during his tour of Washington D.C.

The 25-year-old player made headlines a few months ago when he suffered a cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Prompt administration of CPR, and help from an automated external defibrillator helped save him from certain death. His tour of Washington is part of his campaign to help schools and colleges get their hands on this life-saving equipment, the AED.

Damar, you've made me – and your country – proud. Looking forward to watching you lead the way back on the field. pic.twitter.com/ljROej9NBe — President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2023

POTUS Joe Biden thanks Damar Hamlin for his courage and resilience

Damar Hamlin and his family met the POTUS on Thursday and had a chat with him in the Oval Office. The President wrote in his Tweet, “Damar Hamlin’s courage, resilience, and spirit inspired the American people. And what’s more: he turned recovery into action — and our country is better for it. It was my honor to have him and his family here today.”

Hamlin also posted a video of the meeting on his account. He wrote, “It was a pleasure & an honor meeting you today. I know your time is precious and I wouldn’t waste a second of it! Our conversations were valuable. #UncleJoe”. In the video too, Biden can be seen praising Hamlin for his resilience and courage. His recovery from such a tragic injury definitely warrants a visit to meet the top man in America.

Perhaps the single most important piece of information to emerge out of this meeting is Hamlins’ future moves. When asked by President Biden if he intends to keep playing, Hamlin said, “Yeah, I think so”. That is a very positive sign, given that most people in such a situation would just give up. Hamlin might just be taking “till death do us part” to a whole new level.

Hamlin is in Washington to lobby for a crucial piece of legislation

Hamlin is not in Washington just to meet with the President, although that alone would be a good enough reason. However, he has a different reason to be in town. That is the same reason why he met with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick.

Hamlin’s tour of Washington is part of an attempt to pass legislation that would help save a lot of lives. The legislation would help schools and colleges have easier access to AEDs, and help their staff gain related training. Given how an AED saved Hamlin’s life, there is perhaps no better ambassador for this movement than him. Will he be successful in his crusade to help young athletes stay safe?