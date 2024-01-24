“I Used to Get Mad”: Lamar Jackson’s Girlfriend, 4 Years Before Standing on the Doorstep of the Super Bowl, Revealed How Ravens QB Deals With Constant Noise

Aug 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks on the sidelines during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Four years before Lamar Jackson found himself on the verge of an appearance in Super Bowl LVIII, his girlfriend, Jaime Taylor, offered insights into how the Ravens’ quarterback coped with constant criticism. When one is amongst the top QBs in the country, they have to watch out for the potential exposure to hard assessments on social media. However, Jackson didn’t let mere criticism derail him from his ultimate goal.

Smiley Face fuels his determination with the criticism he receives. His longtime girlfriend, Jaime Taylor, also reflected on this and showered admiration for how Lamar doesn’t let external opinions shape his self-worth. According to Taylor, Lamar even taught her to handle criticism with grace, as per Ravens.com:

“He’s taught me how to handle criticism. I mean, I used to get mad when I’d read stuff. Then I’d look at him, and he’s just fine. He says, ‘Let them do the talking. You don’t have to say anything. Just show them.'”

The Ravens QB’s journey has been marked by scrutiny, which started in his college days. Despite all the negativity, he proved his worth by steering the team to the brink of the Super Bowl. A report also surfaced when Lamar was attending the NFL Draft Combine, which disclosed that some teams requested Jackson to showcase his skills as a wide receiver, contemplating a position switch.

Lamar was infuriated by the proposal and opted out of the 40-yard dash. He later revealed the team that made the position switch request, and it was none other than the Los Angeles Chargers. Only if Jamie Taylor could tell fans more about Lamar’s actual reactions when he gets criticized, then we would know how he bounces back with a response on the field.

Nevertheless, Jaime keeps a low profile and doesn’t speak much about their relationship or her personal life. However, she has been a constant support for Lamar.

Lamar Jackson and Jaime Taylor: One Of The Most Well-Kept Relationships in the NFL

Lamar and Jaime Taylor’s enduring relationship dates back to their university days at Louisville. Taylor has been a constant presence through Jackson’s Heisman Trophy win and recognition as the 2016 College Football Player of the Year. She has been there in every significant moment of their intertwined lives.

The Ravens’ QB and his girlfriend showcase the strength of a bond forged in the crucible of early challenges and shared aspirations. They initiated their relationship during Jackson’s senior season, as per the Sun. They kept their commitment intact despite the challenges of a long-distance connection as Taylor completed her studies.

Both of them are known for maintaining a low social media profile, but Lamar occasionally shares glimpses of his private life. Most of it includes snapshots of her adorable young daughter, Milan. While it is assumed that Taylor is Milan’s mother, this detail has not been publicly confirmed.