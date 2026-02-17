Will the Seahawks Re-Sign Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III?

Kenneth Walker III was a crucial factor in the Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl LX victory. He became the first running back to win MVP in the Big Game since 1998, and the eighth overall. But shockingly, reports suggest that the team might trade him this offseason.

Walker just finished the final year of his rookie contract. He’s now an unrestricted free agent and free to sign with whoever he chooses. But after winning the Big Game with the Seahawks as their MVP, many initially believed the team would first tag him and then reward him with a new contract.

According to sources around the league, though, the Seahawks could be looking to the Draft to pick a rookie with high upside and replace Walker.

“The Seahawks will likely target a RB on Day 2 to replace the SB MVP with a younger and cheaper option…. As they say, ‘It’s business, never personal,’” argued Bucky Brooks of Fox Sports.

Last season, the franchise tag for a running back went for $13.64 million. This season, that figure is expected to jump to at least $14 million. Based on Walker’s calculated market value, this figure would be a slight overpay to his $9 million valuation.

The franchise tag is a one-year, guaranteed tender that teams use to prevent top free agents from leaving. It allows them to retain a key player without having to negotiate a long-term contract. There have been hiccups with the process over the years, as some players have simply refused to play after receiving the tag. Shoutout to Le’Veon Bell.

Usually, teams would happily hand out a franchise tag. But given Walker’s current value compared to the market, on paper, it wouldn’t be worth it for the Seahawks. That’s why they could be looking toward the Draft to find his replacement.

If all of this comes true and Seattle doesn’t re-sign Walker, he will become the hottest RB commodity on the open market. With teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos in need of a RB, he could receive more money than he would via the franchise tag. It would be fascinating to see how everything plays out.

After winning the Super Bowl, the Seahawks are already facing some tough offseason realities, it seems. Their GM awkwardly joked that Walker tried negotiating a new contract with him during the parade. It shows that they’ve hardly had the chance to catch their breath when it comes to business in the front office.