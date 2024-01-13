3 Years Before His NFL Retirement, Tom Brady Had Announced a Blockbuster Collab With Avengers Endgame Directors

Birmingham City v Leeds United – Sky Bet Championship NFL, American Football Herren, USA legend Tom Brady (L) in the stand before the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Leeds United at St Andrews, Birmingham on Saturday 12th August 2023.

Tom Brady planned on retiring from the NFL in February last year but before taking that decision he ventured into new business endeavors. Three years before his retirement, he entered Hollywood, emulating one of NBA’s greatest, LeBron James. He launched 199 Productions for documentaries, feature films, and TV shows, with Avengers: Endgame directors contributing to its inception.

Brady’s inaugural project with 199 Productions involved a collaboration with the Russo brothers and AGBO Films. The project was titled “Unseen Football.” The documentary promises a thrilling 3D exploration of the hidden dimensions within the sport. It marked a significant step in Brady’s foray into filmmaking as the flagship production for 199 Productions, as reported by Deadline.

“Tom is one of the most successful, iconic and inspiring sports figures in history. We want to bring his story, and the story of the game he loves, to the big screen in a way that gives audiences an experience of football that they’ve never had before.” Said the Avengers Endgame directors. “I’m excited to be working with Joe and Anthony Russo and their team at AGBO Films, whose creative vision and unrivaled storytelling has revolutionized the industry,” Tom Brady said when the news became public.

199 Productions has delivered notable films till date, including “Man in the Arena” (2021), offering a personal insight into Tom Brady’s Super Bowl journey. In 2022, “The Tuck Rule” explored the pivotal moment shaping Brady’s career, while 2023 saw the release of “80 for Brady,” a heartwarming tale of elderly friends embarking on a Super Bowl adventure to witness their hero in action.

Tom Brady cleverly named his production company, “199 Productions.” It was a nod to being drafted in the second-to-last round, 199th overall, by the New England Patriots in the 2000 NFL draft. We would have to stay tuned for more details on “Unseen Football” as it is currently shrouded in mystery, lacking updates on its release date or synopsis.

Exploring the Other Companies That Tom Brady Owns?

Brady’s financial success extends beyond his sports career. His business acumen positions him to potentially join the billionaire ranks despite amassing millions through on-field triumphs and endorsements. Brady even interned at Merrill Lynch for two summers before being drafted by the Patriots.

TB12

Tom Brady ventured into the fitness and nutrition industry with his brand TB12 in 2016, co-founded with trainer Alex Guerrero. It has evolved from snacks and merchandise to a national fitness movement and is now led by CEO John Burns. TB12 offers dietary supplements, fitness equipment, and body coaching services.

Brady Brand

Tom Brady co-founded Autograph in 2021. It is a sports-centric NFT platform which he founded with entrepreneur Richard Rosenblatt. Autograph secured $170 million in funding, led by Andreessen Horowitz and Kleiner Perkins. The platform later partnered with DraftKings to establish the DraftKings Marketplace, holding exclusive distribution rights for Autograph’s sports-related NFT products.

Autograph

Brady Brand is the eponymous apparel brand founded by Tom Brady in collaboration with entrepreneur Jens Grede and designer Dao-Yi Chow in January 2022. The brand specializes in lifestyle and activewear basics, featuring Brady’s name. Brady expressed his vision for the clothing line to seamlessly integrate into various facets of modern life in an interview with Forbes.